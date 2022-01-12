SB642 in Sen: Senator L. Taylor added as a coauthor - 2022-01-12
WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to renumber and amend 343.06 (3), 343.07 (1m) (intro.), 343.07 (1m) (a), 343.07 (1m) (am) 2. and 343.16 (1) (a); to consolidate, renumber and amend 343.07 (1m) (am) 1. (intro.), a., b. and c.; to amend 343.12 (2) (h), 343.72 (5m) and 343.72 (6); and to create 343.06 (3) (d), 343.07 (1m) (ag) 1., 343.07 (1m) (ag) 2., 343.07 (1m) (ag) 3., 343.07 (1m) (ag) 4. and 343.16 (1) (a) 4. c. of the statutes; Relating to: entry-level training requirements for applicants for commercial driver licenses and certain endorsements. (FE)
Status: S - Insurance, Licensing and Forestry
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/12/2022 Sen.
|Senator L. Taylor added as a coauthor
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb642