SB687 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-01-12

WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to amend 50.33 (2d) (d) and 50.36 (5m) of the statutes; Relating to: hospital services provided in a home setting.

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

1/12/2022 Sen. Public hearing held  

History

11/11/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senator Kooyenga; cosponsored by Representative Loudenbeck 610
11/11/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health 610
12/6/2021 Sen. Representative S. Rodriguez added as a cosponsor 636
