SB687 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-01-12
WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to amend 50.33 (2d) (d) and 50.36 (5m) of the statutes; Relating to: hospital services provided in a home setting.
Status: S - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/12/2022 Sen.
|Public hearing held
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|11/11/2021 Sen.
|Introduced by Senator Kooyenga; cosponsored by Representative Loudenbeck
|610
|11/11/2021 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
|610
|12/6/2021 Sen.
|Representative S. Rodriguez added as a cosponsor
|636
|1/12/2022 Sen.
|Public hearing held
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb687