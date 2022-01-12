Submit Release
SB736 in Sen: Senator L. Taylor added as a coauthor - 2022-01-12

WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to amend 16.25 (1) (am), 48.195 (1), 48.685 (1) (ag) 2., 50.065 (1) (ag) 2., 66.0137 (1) (ah), 102.03 (1) (c) 2., 103.88 (2), 103.88 (3) (a) 1., 108.05 (3) (a), 109.03 (1) (e), 111.91 (2) (gu), 118.29 (1) (c), 146.37 (1) (a), 146.38 (1) (b) 1., 146.81 (4), 146.997 (1) (d) 14., 154.19 (3) (a), 154.19 (3) (b) 3., 154.21 (1) (a), 154.225 (2) (a), 154.25 (6), 157.06 (12) (a) 1., 252.15 (5g) (a) 1., 256.01 (intro.), 256.12 (2) (a), 340.01 (3) (dm) 2., 340.01 (74p) (f), 343.23 (2) (a) 1., 440.9805 (1), 891.453 (1) (b), 895.35 (2) (a) 2., 895.48 (1m) (a) (intro.), 895.48 (1m) (a) 2., 895.48 (4) (am) (intro.), 895.484 (2) (d), 940.20 (7) (b), 941.20 (1m) (b), 941.37 (1) (c), 941.375 (1) (b) and 961.443 (1) (b); and to create 14.89, 48.981 (2) (a) 28m., 97.67 (5m) (a) 6m., 146.81 (1) (t), 252.14 (1) (ar) 16., subchapter I (title) of chapter 256 [precedes 256.01], subchapter II of chapter 256 [precedes 256.60] and 257.01 (2) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

