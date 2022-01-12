Public Health Orders Extended to February 28

CANADA, January 12 - Released on January 12, 2022

Saskatchewan's current public health orders will be extended to February 28, 2022.

Under the current public health orders, masking is mandatory in all indoor public spaces including schools; mandatory self-isolation is required for all cases and non or partially vaccinated close contacts who are symptom-free; and proof of vaccination or negative test requirements are in place for public access to a list of establishments, businesses and event venues. The current public health orders are available at saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

Municipalities, businesses, workplaces and event organizers may also require proof of vaccination or negative testing beyond those places that are described in the public health order.

Anyone requiring a proof of negative COVID-19 test must acquire their results through a private provider offering testing services. The issuer will provide a verified, negative test certificate, including your name, birth date, type of test, date and time of sample collection, test result and will be signed by the test operator which is required to satisfy the negative test requirement.

The public health orders will be reassessed at the end of February.

First, Second and Booster Doses Help Prevent COVID-19's Serious Outcomes

Omicron is transmitting in every zone in the province and vaccination remains the best tool to prevent the most serious COVID-19 illnesses.

All Saskatchewan residents five years and older are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Every resident 18 years and older is eligible to receive their booster dose three months after their second dose or two months after receiving the Janssen vaccine.

The interval between second and third/fourth doses may be less than three months. For more information on boosters, see saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

There are currently more than 43,000 vaccination appointments available through Saskatchewan Health Authority clinics with pharmacies throughout the province administering immunizations. Book your appointment today or watch for walk-in clinics near you.

Preserving PCR Testing Capacity There is increased pressure on Saskatchewan Health Authority PCR testing capacity and all residents are asked to preserve these resources for those at highest risk.

If you are experiencing mild cold-like symptoms including cough, sore throat, sneezing without fever, it is recommended that you stay home, use rapid antigen testing and self-isolate based on those results. Free rapid antigen tests are available at approximately 600 locations around the province at this time, with Indigenous Services Canada supplying First Nations communities.

If you are experiencing significant or worsening cold or flu-like symptoms including fever or are considered at-risk due to chronic/underlying health conditions, contact HealthLine 811 who will advise if you should receive a PCR test.

PCR testing continues to be available to those identified by a medical health officer as part of an outbreak investigation, those who require a transfer or admission to acute and congregate settings, and immunocompromised patients (including chemotherapy, hemodialysis) who require surveillance testing.

Whether you have received a positive test result through a rapid antigen test or a PCR test, all residents are required to self-isolate and notify their contacts as part of COVID-19 case management protocols. The duration of your self-isolation depends on your vaccination status and symptoms.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca