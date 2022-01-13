SEAPRWire, Press Release Distribution Leader, Announces Partnership with MobiusTrend

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEAPRWire has just announced the partnership with MobiusTrend, to extend the company's exceptional growth by rapidly expanding the industry insight team and fostering PR and marketing research Agency partnerships in Southeast Asia region.



SEAPRWire provides PR distribution services to over 2,000 customers in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Greater China (Hong Kong, Mainland China and Taiwan). SEAPRWire well positions to increase brand awareness, drive traffic, improve SEO ranking, and generate more sales.

SEAPRWire are offering news release distribution services as a powerful marketing tool for tech companies, including fin-tech, blockchain, new energy, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT gaming, Play-2-Earn, online forex clients. They offer help to midsize customers and startups to compete with industry giant, by utilizing the efficiency and the cost of promoting their own brand awareness.

The company has an expert team that comes to SEAPRWire with more than years of experience of executing high velocity growth strategies for thousands of clients and demonstrating public relation media channels.

"I am excited by the opportunity to cooperate with SEAPRWire," Yan Lee, the COO of MobiusTrend said. "I strongly believe that small and midsize businesses have so much potential to leverage media as a marketing vehicle to drive more value through brand image building, increase their ROI, get more marketing and sales opportunities. SEAPRWire's powerful media network in Southeast Asia, we can drive better results at a fraction of the cost of a full-time hire. SEAPRWire is the only newswire in the industry that provides people, plan, platform, production and performance to help market research companies achieve high velocity sales without significant media and marketing expense or risk."

In his role as insight research partners in fin-tech and blockchain niche, MobiusTrend will offer greater value on each press release, cost-effective value packs to drive lifetime value with customers. The service drives accelerated sales, builds a strong recurring revenue base, and assures brand loyalty as the client and its customers grow together.

By utilizing SEAPRWire's technology, MobiusTrend will continue to build the marketing funnel to drive exponential sales growth of their technology delivered as a service empowering the PR distribution package for customers.

"We plan to capitalize on the years of market research industry to partner with SEAPRWire to provide our technology delivered as a service to provide cost-effective press release and content distribution. We will together provide the best experience for customers ready to market and value."

As the leading newswire in Southeast Asia, SEAPRWire continues to excel in industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

