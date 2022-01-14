GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE TRILLION DOLLAR COMANY DYING ON THE BATTLEGROUND TO YADA SEARCH ENGINE BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY
JANUARY 14th 2022, Silicon Valley: GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE has start to succumbed to the technological battleground as YADA SEARCH ENGINE has become the new competitive edge for media and information technology. GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE lacks the capability to outpace the advancements of YADA’S SEARCH ENGINE or the wisdom from God to be able to overcome these obstacles and win.
Being faithful to the word of God has enabled YADA SEARCH ENGINE to be favored with God’s workmanship in YADA SEARCH ENGINE as in Matthew 6:33 "But seek ye first the kingdom God, and his righteousness: and all these things shall be added unto you." GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE is no match against YADA SEARCH ENGINE in providing the greatest advancement in “TECHNOLOGY HISTORY.”
YADA SEARCH ENGINE is winning this technological battle due to love of God first and has been rewarded through its ingenuity, integration and innovation that offers an array of color, music, numbers, designs, images, phrases, and charts. YADA has implemented four divisions of historical programming that are emerging as the future trajectory of technology. Americans logging on more and more each day that is finding out this historical programming thus waning to keep pace with the ongoing changes in our country, globally but also desire efficiency and easy access.
YADA offers users that flexibility for them to be in control of managing their personal and business needs CEO/Founder Rayford Roberson has always allowed God to direct his path in whatever endeavors he has pursued throughout his life.
