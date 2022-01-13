Introducing Saavi – The Independent Music Artist and Designer to Keep an Eye On

Saavi will soon be releasing new music and a clothing line within the next few months.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upcoming music artist and designer, Saavi , is pleased to announce she will be releasing brand-new music and a clothing line sometime in 2022.Saavi is an independent music artist from the sunny Bay Area, California region. Her music is categorized under the Hip-Hop/Rap genre and her music is already hitting many streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apply, Tidal, and a YouTube channel, to rave reviews.In her most recent news, Saavi is excited to inform her current and future fans that she will soon be launching new music and a highly anticipated merchandise/clothing line in the year 2022. This move comes as a result of Saavi’s lifelong interest in music and fashion, which have been two great passions since she was a little girl.“Everything I share with my audience is real,” Saavi says. “I don’t hide who I am, how I react to certain things, what makes me upset, what makes me happy; people can feel my emotions in my music. I’m a Lebanese/Italian Rapper…tell me where else you’re going to find a combination like that in Hip-Hop. I chose one of the toughest career paths in existence, but I absolutely love my craft with every ounce of my being, and I wouldn’t give it up for anything. I really work hard to stay true to myself and what I value – including both music and fashion.”For more information about Saavi, or to listen to her music, please visit https://solo.to/saavi . To be the first to know when Saavi’s clothing line launches, sign up at https://sosaavi.com/ About SaaviSaavi discovered her love from music at an early age, participating in her local church choir and performing at various charity events in the Bay Area. This passion eventually turned into a professional career when Saavi began composing her own music and taking vocal lessons four years ago.One of Saavi’s inspirations comes from a quote by William Arthur Ward which says, “If you can imagine it, you can achieve it. If you can dream it, you can become it.”