Reminder: I-17 closed this weekend (Jan. 14-17) in Phoenix for Valley Metro project

PHOENIX – A stretch of Interstate 17 between Northern and Peoria avenues in Phoenix will be closed this weekend (Jan. 14-17) for construction of Valley Metro light rail bridges over the freeway north of Dunlap Avenue.

I-17 will be closed in both directions to allow Valley Metro’s contractors to install girders for the two new light rail bridge structures as part of the agency’s Northwest Extension Phase II project. Due to anticipated travel delays, drivers should consider alternate routes, including State Route 51 and Loop 101, while the following I-17 closure is in place:

I-17 closed in both directions between Northern and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue and southbound on-ramps at Thunderbird and Cactus roads also closed. Detours: Alternate freeway routes away from the closure include SR 51 and Loop 101. Due to frontage road closures in the area, I-17 traffic will detour to 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure, but drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time.

Valley Metro’s project team has received permits for the I-17 closure and lane restrictions from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.