Applications now open for Bank of China Trophy One Million Dollar Macao Regional Entrepreneurship Competition

MACAU, January 12 - The 2022 Bank of China Trophy One Million Dollar Macao Regional Entrepreneurship Competition, hosted by the University of Macau (UM), is now open for applications. All students currently studying at tertiary institutions in Macao and Macao residents studying at higher education institutions outside Macao are eligible to apply. The cash prize for the Macao regional competition is more than MOP 110,000. The top three winners of the regional competition will advance to the final for a chance to win RMB 1 million and obtain further funding.

The Macao regional competition is title-sponsored by the Bank of China Macao Branch and hosted by UM. It aims to encourage college students to start their own businesses by providing a platform to connect the students with entrepreneurs and potential investors. It also hopes to promote cultural exchange and economic collaboration between Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Macao, and surrounding regions by bringing together youth from these cities.

The One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition was launched in 2011 by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, with the aim of discovering the best business proposals. This year, eight awards have been set up for the Macao regional competition, including a first prize, a second prize, a third prize, three Outstanding Awards, a Best Trade Show Award, and a Best Elevator Pitch Award. Winning teams that emerge from the Macao regional competition will represent Macao at the final.

The Macao regional competition is now open for applications until 17 February 2022. For registration, please visit https://go.um.edu.mo/gcpvs8ze. For more details about the competition, please visit https://cie.ici.um.edu.mo/news/2022_boc_omd/. For enquiries, please contact the Career Development Centre under UM’s Student Affairs Office at 8822 9903/ 8822 4916 or sao.career@um.edu.mo, or the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship under UM’s Institute of Collaborative Innovation at 8822 4619/ 8822 9219 or ICI.Innovation@um.edu.mo.