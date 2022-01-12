Hundreds of opportunities for Islanders to get the COVID-19 vaccine

CANADA, January 12 - Health PEI is encouraging eligible Islanders, including children, to take advantage of hundreds of available vaccination appointment times and get their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the coming days.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics and appointment availability for remainder of this week:

Thursday, January 13 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (morning) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) –160 available appointments

• Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (afternoon) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 200 available appointments

• Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 15 available appointments

Friday, January 14 • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

• O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Drive Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 40 available appointments

• Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (8:30am – 1:00pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 30 available appointments

• Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (1:00pm – 3:30pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 168 days since their second dose before they can get their booster dose.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for this child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303.

Media Contact: Everton McLean Health PEI emclean@gov.pe.ca (902) 213-1507