Carper Praises Biden Administration’s Clean Energy Actions, Calls for Build Back Better Passage

DELAWARE, January 12 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today released the following statement on the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to advance U.S. offshore wind projects, further accelerate clean energy investments, and modernize transmission lines to lower energy costs for Americans.

“At a time when we urgently need to ramp up our nation’s deployment of clean energy, today’s announcement is welcome news. Meeting our climate goals requires a well-coordinated approach across the U.S. economy—one that taps into American ingenuity and harnesses our most abundant resources, including the wind that blows off our coasts. President Biden recognizes the important role that the federal government has in leading our clean energy transition. The administration’s actions—along with actions required under the bipartisan infrastructure law—will advance clean energy deployment across this country in a way that creates good-paying jobs and lowers energy costs for consumers. Still, it’s time for Congress to do our part. We must pass the clean energy investments in Build Back Better Act and truly unleash our nation’s clean energy future.”

