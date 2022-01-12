Travel Advisory: Weight Restriction set for Fish Road in Tiverton

Following the results of a recent inspection, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) determined that a 3-ton weight limit is necessary for the small bridge that carries Fish Road over the Sin and Flesh Brook in Tiverton.

All vehicles heavier than 3 tons will need to follow a signed detour using Route 24, Main Road, Highland Road and Bulgarmarsh Road. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

Fish Road carries about 9,000 vehicles per day. RIDOT is evaluating options for repairs.