Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Lung Cancer in Kansas to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if Before 1982 He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran in Kansas or anywhere and within the last twelve months, he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work.
"Most people who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated should they develop lung and most people like this are unaware the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. However, to get compensated they must be able to recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos. The more specific the information the better as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/
The Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, Lawrence or anywhere in Kansas. https://Kansas.USNavyLungCancer.Com
Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com
States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/
For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.
