01/12/2022

Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered To Half-Staff Thursday in Remembrance of Harry Reid

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for former Senator Harry Reid on the day of his interment – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

The day of interment for Senator Reid is scheduled for Thursday, January 13, 2022.