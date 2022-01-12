FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Selects Bidder to Modernize District’s Streetlight Network Through City’s First Public-Private Partnership

$309 million DC Smart Street Lighting Project converts 75,000 streetlights to LED technology; increases public and traffic safety in all eight wards

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and the Office of Public-Private Partnerships (OP3) announce that Plenary Infrastructure DC (PIDC) is the preferred bidder for the DC Smart Street Lighting project. This $309 million project is the District’s first-ever public-private partnership (P3), will modernize streetlights, and is the nation’s largest urban streetlight modernization project using the P3 model.

“We are very pleased to advance this major streetlight modernization project that exemplifies Mayor Bowser’s commitment for a safer stronger DC,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “It also puts into effect a government procurement model that increases cost savings and performance accountability, both of which we know are incredibly important to every District resident.”

The DC Smart Street Lighting Project will modernize DC’s more than 75,000 streetlights by converting them to LED technology with remote monitoring and control capabilities. LEDs better direct light onto the road, sidewalks, and trails, all helping to advance the District’s Vision Zero goals. The project increases the city’s sustainability efforts by reducing streetlight energy consumption by more than 50 percent, eliminating 38,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year. The project also adds 239 Wireless Access Points, expanding the District’s broadband Wi-Fi network to more areas of need.

With the P3 model, PIDC will provide the financing for the project, complete the installation work within two years, and manage all service operations throughout the 15-year contract. The District will pay PIDC back over that 15-year period, minus any performance-based deductions. This contract structure allows the District to very quickly reap the project benefits and improvements without needing all of the capital upfront.

PIDC’s assembled team has experience delivering similar projects both nationally and globally. It is also comprised of multiple DC-based and disadvantaged business enterprises, including Dynamic Concepts, Inc., VHB Metro DC, LLC, Indigo Mid-Atlantic LLC, Tina Boyd and Associates, and Phoenix Infrastructure Group, LLC. who is participating as an equity partner.

The project agreement between the District and PIDC has been transmitted to DC Council for review and approval. Once approved, construction is expected to start after seven months. For more information on the DC Smart Street Lighting Project, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/project-profile-dc-smart-street-lighting-0.

