Sci-Fi Novel Portrays Bleak Future of Reproductive Regulation
"Dys-Conception" is Hilary Smith's cautionary tale warning of technological dangersUNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the year 2102, human bodies and minds are controlled by the authorities. People's growth and development are controlled since childhood, their hormones and functions regulated, while most media has been banned, eradicating all notions of love and lust. Even human birth has been turned into a sterile, mechanized process. This is the world of "Dys-Conception," the nightmarish future of author Hilary Smith's imagining. In its pages, readers will follow a brave protagonist who struggles to preserve her humanity in this brave new world of technological tyranny, who dares to claim ownership of her body.
In Smith's dystopian future, babies are conceived after thorough screening, eggs and sperms are scanned for all known genetic disorders. Infectious diseases have been virtually eradicated and scientists are capable of recreating almost every part of the human body, manufacturing all sorts of tissues and organs - except for the womb. Women are still required for procreation, but becoming a mother is a tightly regulated process, a privilege rather than a natural human act.
The novel follows Hannah who is a naturally conceived human being who loves her mother and cherishes memories of her father, yet these seemingly normal aspects have made her a social outcast in their world. The ostracization has reached the point where she even starts to resent this natural heritage. When she becomes 20 years old, she embarks on her career as a nurse. She also desires to have a baby and undergoes the cold and soulless process to be allowed to become a mother, going through humiliating tests and painful procedures, even becoming part of gruesome experiments and secret government programs. Readers will see just what Hannah must go through to protect herself and her child, and what their horrific society asks of their citizens, the toll they exact on people for merely existing.
"The various individuals in my novel respond to the rapidly changing world around them in unique ways. Interesting back stories connect people across generations and show different points of view. The reader easily sympathizes with the characters and their struggles. Like many of us, they celebrate small triumphs yet face many unmet expectations and regrets." Smith says. Science fiction aficionados and avid readers of dystopian fiction will find "Dys-Conception" to be a compelling narrative, shades of "Handmaiden's Tale," "1984" and "Brave New World," she builds a bleak yet plausible future society that serves as the canvas for the lives of her protagonists and their struggles - serving as a warning or a reflection of current trends and the possible paths humanity might descend to.
About the Author
Hilary Smith is a pediatrician and a mother who decided to write a novel. She hails from Westchester, graduated summa cum laude from SUNY-Albany, attended NYU Medical School and completed her pediatric residency in Bellevue/NYU. Currently she lives with her husband and their two sons. She enjoys writing, reading, playing the piano and clarinet, and walking her dog. She has been featured in the "Rebuilding Your Life" podcast with Susan Sherayko in October 2021.
