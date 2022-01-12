Metal Packaging Coatings Market Is Poised To Embark On A Positive Growth Trajectory, Registering A CAGR Of ~5%: Fact.MR
Metal Packaging Coatings Market Regional Insights: Unquenchable Thirst for Beer enables Europe to emerge as a Dominant RegionUNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal packaging coatings market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~5% across the forecast period (2020-2030). Premiumization has emerged as an ultimate choice across various sectors in the beverage packaging industry. Brand owners are seeking to draw in buyers by offering items positioned on luxurious platforms, thus augmenting demand for package coating.
Momentum towards premium packaging in the food and beverage industry is set to amplify the market’s growth during the forecast period. Increasing attention towards glossy colors, images and graphics on the final packaged products are set to boost the consumption of metal packaging coatings.
Metal Packaging Coatings Market Regional Insights: Unquenchable Thirst for Beer enables Europe to emerge as a Dominant Region
Europe, being the largest beer producer, is set to lead the consumption of metal packaging coatings, accounting for over one third of the global consumption by 2030. The projected growth is attributed to increasing demand for canned drinks and foods in countries like Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
Following Europe is Latin America, expanding at a growth rate of ~5% over the forecast period. Alone, Brazil’s beverage industry was valued at around US$ 22 Bn in 2019, constituting a majority of the regional growth during the historical period. Adoption of modern machines and high investments in technological advancements by the Brazilian food and beverage industries will fuel the Latin American metal packaging coatings market during the forecast period.
Metal packaging coatings Market Manufacturers
As the market for packaging coatings has witnessed high demand worldwide, prominent brands have established their wider geographical footprint. From a supply perspective, the metal packaging coatings market is highly concentrated in which top three players accounted for over one third of the global sales in 2019. Akzo Nobel N.V., Dow and PPG Industries Inc. are identified as market leaders.
Manufacturers are focused on developing thicker paints and coatings with advanced technical characteristics that can be used in place of insulating materials, to control optimum temperature level. Further, nanotechnology is also spreading its influence in the paints and coatings industry, with hundreds of patents being filed for the coatings industry. The ones to move first will garner higher profits among their competitors.
COVID-19 Impact Insights
The spread of the coronavirus has left industries bracing for impact. Nearly all countries have imposed lockdowns and strict social distancing measures. This has disrupted the demand-supply equation of multiple industries across the globe. The beverage industry, being a leading consumer of metal packaging coatings, has seen weak demand in the first two quarters of 2020. Nationwide lockdowns have resulted in plant shutdowns, affecting value chains of the metal packaging coatings industry.
Currently, Europe is a leading consumer of metal packaging coatings and also one of the worst affected regions by the coronavirus outbreak. Presently, Europe accounts for over one third of the global coronavirus confirmed cases. Consequently, its metal packaging coatings market is estimated to suffer a loss of nearly US$ 9 Mn by the end of 2020. North America is poised to experience a similar trend, estimated to suffer a loss of ~ US$ 7 Mn by the end of 2020.
Metal Packaging Coatings Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has segmented the metal packaging coatings market on the basis of resins, process, form, product and region.
Resins
• Acrylics
• Fluoropolymers
• Urethanes
• Epoxy
• Poly Alkyds
• Amines
Process
• Thermal Spraying
• Coil
• Electroplating
• Extrusion
• Hot-Dip Galvanizing
Form
• Liquid
• Powder
• Product
• Beverage Cans
• Aerosol Cans
• Food Cans
