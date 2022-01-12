Submit Release
Winter Assistance Virtual Workshops in January January 11, 2022 | 1:57 PM EST Learn more about Winter Assistance Virtual Workshops in January

Virtual workshops on 1/19, 1/20, 1/25, 1/26 and 1/27

Aging services providers and stakeholders are invited to a series of virtual workshops in January on resources to help consumers this winter season.

Forecasts indicate energy prices will be higher this winter than last year. This increase will be particularly difficult for consumers with fixed or low incomes. It is important that all consumers are made aware of steps they can take to reduce their energy use and manage their bills this winter.

To help, the New York State Office for the Aging is joining the New York State Department of Public Service and other state agencies to present at a series of Winter Assistance Virtual Workshops in January geared for service organizations, municipal and elected officials, local, county and state agencies.

Topics will include financial assistance programs, such as Home Energy and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Programs, utility energy affordability programs, weatherization and other actions consumers can take to be energy efficient, home and community-based services and supports for older adults and their caregivers, and how to direct consumers to the winter resources.

Each workshop is expected to be approximately 90 minutes with an opportunity to ask questions following the presentations. Presenters include the NYS Department of Public Service, NYS Energy Research & Development Authority, NYS Homes & Community Renewal, NYS Office for the Aging and NYS Office of Temporary & Disability Assistance.

The workshops on Webex have been grouped by region; however, you are invited to join whichever date works best for you or your organization. See dates, access codes, and Webex instructions below.

Western NY – Wednesday, January 19 at 1 p.m. Event #: 2337-459-3455 Password: Jan19-1pm Phone access code: 2337-459-3455

Central NY – Thursday, January 20 at 1 p.m. Event #: 2338-278-3082 Password: Jan20-1pm Phone access code: 2338-278-3082

Northern NY/ Capital District – Tuesday, January 25 at 1 p.m. Event #: 2345-161-6824 Password: Jan25-1pm Phone access code: 2345-161-6824

Hudson Valley – Wednesday, January 26 at 1 p.m. Event #: 2337-269-0220 Password: Jan26-1pm Phone access code: 2337-269-0220

Metro (NYC/LI) – Thursday, January 27 at 1 p.m. Event #: 2339-975-4128 Password: Jan27-1pm Phone access code: 2339-975-4128

Instructions on how to participate

  • To join a workshop, visit www.webex.com, click “Join a Meeting,” and enter the event number and password for that workshop.
  • When logging into the workshop, participants will be asked to “select audio system.” It is recommended that participants opt to have the system “call me” or “call using computer.” The “call me” option will require participants enter their phone number.
  • To join a workshop using the telephone only, dial 518-549-0500 and enter the workshop access code when prompted.

 

 

