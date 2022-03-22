Children's Picture Book Shows the Love of Man's Best Friend
Maureen Buchanan tells the story of "Frank's Special Friend"AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogs are beloved pets, in the United States 67% of households own a pet - that's 85 million families - and a significant percentage of these are dogs. Author Maureen Buchanan shows the joys of being a pet-owner with her charmingly illustrated children's book that tells the story of "Frank's Special Friend."
This is the story of a young boy named Frank who feels lonely when his teacher, neighbors and friends are all away during a Friday. He feels sad and experiences many other negative emotions but later Frank becomes happy when he returns home and his dog Freddie rushes to welcome him back. Throughout that day, readers will follow Frank as he experiences a gamut of emotions, including the joy of having a canine companion.
Maureen's story is about a young boy and his dog as well as his experience on that fateful Friday. She also uses several words beginning with "Fr" for continuity and to help young readers learn this sound. The tale has animals and people that reflect special friends in every child's life. So with her tale, Maureen helps children with their pronunciation and also teaches them about feelings and emotions, as well as the magic canine companions can bring to people’s lives.
"I believe that children need to be aware of how we can react to different situations," Maureen says. "I wanted young readers to be aware of both negative and positive feelings which are part of our reaction to events in our daily activities. I included animals which create positive responses in young people."
She shows Frank spending time walking to and from school, sitting around in the classroom, going to the playground and more. She shows how his normal routine is important, as well as how it is disrupted by sudden changes.
"I believe children will relate to his difficult day as he encounters many challenges. However, the story has a happy ending when Frank arrives home." Maureen says. With her book, young readers and their parents can share a precious bonding experience that is both educational and entertaining - making it an ideal bedtime story.
About the Author
Maureen Buchanan is a mother of four adult children and has nine grandchildren. She was a primary school teacher for several years and enjoyed working with young children. Now she is retired and does volunteer work for her local community. Her latest book 'Climbing My Mountains: A Journey Through Anxiety and Depression' is now available on Amazon.
