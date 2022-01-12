Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market To Expand At A Cagr Of 4.5% Through 2027|Amcor Limited,Bemis Company Inc

Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Gains Traction Post Pandemic to Prevent Food Shortages

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Gains Traction Post Pandemic to Prevent Food Shortages , The use of active and modified atmosphere packaging to extend the shelf life of food products is a smart and intelligent packaging technology.

The global active and modified atmosphere packaging market was worth around US$ 19 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent to US$ 29 billion by the end of 2027. (2019 to 2027).

Market Overview:

Modified atmosphere packaging is a packaging system that involves changing the gaseous atmosphere surrounding a food product inside a pack. It is used to preserve the freshness of fresh produce, meats, and fish by controlling their biochemical metabolism. It also protects products from pests and contamination. The packaging allows for longer shelf life and can prevent certain types of spoilage.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market include, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A, Ilapak International, S.A., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, ULMA Packaging S. Coop, and Winpak Limited Company.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new packaging systems for modified atmosphere products is expected to propel growth of the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, SEALPAC, a manufacturer of tray-sealing and thermoforming technology products, launched its new FlatMap packaging system, for sliced products under a modified atmosphere.

Moreover, launch of new measurement systems for modified atmosphere packaging is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in August 2020, GEA launched LeakCheck, a new in-line measurement system capable of contactlessly checking seal and package integrity on all forms of modified atmosphere packs.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The packaging industry has come out to be a critical part of maintaining an uninterrupted flow of essential products post Covid-19. Modified atmosphere packaging has proven to be a strong tool in preventing shortages by increasing shelf life of food products.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, AR Packaging launched TrayLite solution intended for the modified atmosphere packaging of ready meals and other chilled foods.

