Dr. Wilson Asfora Raises Funds for Former Patient’s Life-Saving Treatment
Dr. Asfora first treated Paul Telar Ding Ajang, a young patient for a large brainstem glioma and is integral to efforts for a second surgery due to recurrence.SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed neurosurgeon, Dr. Wilson Asfora, is working with medical professionals and donors around the world to support fundraising efforts for a former patient. The South Sudanese boy suffers from the recurrence of a life-threatening brainstem glioma, and without international intervention, the medical treatment he requires is unavailable.
Dr. Asfora first met his former patient in 2013 when the boy was five years old. At the time, surgeons throughout the world had refused to operate, until a local missionary brought the case to Dr. Asfora who took it—pro bono. The Sioux Falls community rallied around the young boy’s cause, and he was transported to the Sioux Falls hospital for surgery and further treatment. After extensive rehab, Dr. Asfora’s young patient returned to South Sudan.
“We are living in uncertain times when international shutdowns and the Covid pandemic complicated this young man’s access to medical aid and appropriate funding,” Dr. Asfora said. “The young man’s initial treatment was not possible without global support, and the generosity and intervention of those who have resources to share is required once more for him to achieve the health and care we take for granted in the United States.”
The young patient—whose case gripped the South Dakota town—is now 13, and the regrowth and recurrence of his brainstem glioma requires further intervention which will be done in Israel if sufficient funds can be raised. Dr. Asfora is working with the family and international supports to raise the money and organize life-saving treatment for his former patient. A GoFundMe page has been setup for Paul by his aunt, Wera Kuek.
Dr. Wilson Asfora, M.D. is a Brazilian-born, board-certified neurosurgeon who studied at prestigious institutions including Oxford University Medical School and Harvard University’s Department of Neurosurgery. He is renowned for his medical patents, surgical prowess and features on the Discovery Health Channel.
###
For more news and articles about Dr. Wilson Asfora, please visit his website.
Media Relations
Wilson T Asfora, MD, FRCSC, PC.
+1 305-390-8025
email us here