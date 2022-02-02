David Bosley Master's Ranch Former Director Discusses Ways Experiential Therapy Helps Recovery
We find the young people at Master's Ranch turning to these methods of experiential therapy rather than negative behaviors”MYRTLE, MISSOURI, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Different methods of therapy have long been used in recovery processes. Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch and David Bosley Master's Ranch former director recently discussed how experiential therapy greatly aids recovery.
"Many people who enter residential treatment settings have heard of individual therapy or group therapy, but they don't quite understand all the benefits of experiential therapy," Dr. Ken Tombley said. "Our treatment programs at Master's Ranch are highly effective because we emphasize the importance of experiential therapy."
What Is Experiential Therapy?
Experiential therapy includes hands-on activities that help individuals with mental health or substance use disorders recover from current or past traumas. Examples of experiential therapy can range from hiking and yoga to music lessons, art classes, and more.
The recovery experts at Master's Ranch Christian Academy incorporate many types of experiential therapy. These include animal care, vocational training, swimming, fishing, hunting, and more.
How Experiential Therapy Helps
Experiential therapy is an evidence-based treatment method for mental health and substance use disorders.
It is ideal for individuals who have a difficult time to talking to therapists or adjusting to traditional counseling methods. They may feel more comfortable in the outdoors or playing music with others. Experiential therapy is another way of helping individuals work through emotions or feelings they have been repressing.
David Bosley Master's Ranch former director added that experiential therapy helps at-risk youth develop self-confidence. They learn to work through emotions and traumas with this confidence.
"We find the young people at Master's Ranch turning to these methods of experiential therapy rather than negative behaviors," Dr. Ken Tombley said. "They'll take a swim in the lake or shoot some hoops when they're feeling overwhelmed or anxious. Experiential therapy teaches them healthier ways to express themselves."
About Dr. Ken Tombley and Master's Ranch
Master's Ranch Christian Academy is an accredited residential healing center with more than 20 years of experience in helping at-risk youth overcome mental health and substance use disorders.
This academy includes junior high and senior high programs which are based on academics, experiential therapy, counseling, faith, and developing vocational skills.
The experts at Master's Ranch Christian Academy help youth reform their patterns of behavior, so they can choose more positive directions in life.
"Experiential therapy is just one of the many ways we transform the lives of at-risk youth," David Bosley Master's Ranch former director concluded. "This type of therapy combined with professional counseling, expert vocational training, a top-quality education, and Christian principles helps these kids find their purpose."
