Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,989 in the last 365 days.

The N.C. Department of Labor Recognizes C.A. Short Company

SHELBY, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C.A. Short Company has been awarded the First Year Gold Safety Award by the North Carolina Department of Labor.

The award recognizes C.A. Short for outstanding safety and health efforts that resulted in a substantial reduction of injuries and illnesses and the promotion of safer work conditions in 2020.

The gold award is based on the days away, restricted, transferred (DART) rate, which includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity, or job transfer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been full of uncertainty, but our goal to keep our employees safe has never wavered. Our time spent quarantining granted us an opportunity to review our current processes and procedures. And more importantly, make our workplace safety program even stronger…because our livelihood depends on it,” said Amanda Bowman, HR Manager.

N.C. Department of Labor's Safety Awards Program is administered through its Education, Training, and Technical Assistance Bureau of the Occupational Safety and Health Division. Through the Safety Awards Program, private and public firms that achieve and maintain good safety records are recognized. This program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and to promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe and healthful workplace.

“C.A. Short is honored to be a part of such a prestigious group of employers, recognized by the North Carolina Department of Labor for their successful safety and health programs, in our community, said Bowman. “We look forward to being a part of their safety award program.”

About C.A. Short Company
C.A. Short Company is an award-winning leader in recognition, engagement, and incentives. C.A. Short Company helps companies design OSHA-compliant safety incentive programs that reinforce safety protocols and encourage employees to work safely by rewarding them when they do. Visit our website to learn more.

Renee Witko
C.A. Short Company
email us here

You just read:

The N.C. Department of Labor Recognizes C.A. Short Company

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.