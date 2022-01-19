The N.C. Department of Labor Recognizes C.A. Short Company

SHELBY, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C.A. Short Company has been awarded the First Year Gold Safety Award by the North Carolina Department of Labor.

The award recognizes C.A. Short for outstanding safety and health efforts that resulted in a substantial reduction of injuries and illnesses and the promotion of safer work conditions in 2020.

The gold award is based on the days away, restricted, transferred (DART) rate, which includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity, or job transfer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been full of uncertainty, but our goal to keep our employees safe has never wavered. Our time spent quarantining granted us an opportunity to review our current processes and procedures. And more importantly, make our workplace safety program even stronger…because our livelihood depends on it,” said Amanda Bowman, HR Manager.

N.C. Department of Labor's Safety Awards Program is administered through its Education, Training, and Technical Assistance Bureau of the Occupational Safety and Health Division. Through the Safety Awards Program, private and public firms that achieve and maintain good safety records are recognized. This program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and to promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe and healthful workplace.

“C.A. Short is honored to be a part of such a prestigious group of employers, recognized by the North Carolina Department of Labor for their successful safety and health programs, in our community, said Bowman. “We look forward to being a part of their safety award program.”

About C.A. Short Company

C.A. Short Company is an award-winning leader in recognition, engagement, and incentives. C.A. Short Company helps companies design OSHA-compliant safety incentive programs that reinforce safety protocols and encourage employees to work safely by rewarding them when they do. Visit our website to learn more.