Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs to Host Vaccine Clinic Friday in Scranton

The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (GACAPAA) and the Bhutanese Cultural Foundation of Scranton Association will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Scranton on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The clinic will take place in center city Scranton, at the Bhutanese Cultural Foundation of Scranton Association, 705 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

The free, walk-in clinic will have Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available, in addition to flu vaccines. The clinic will serve patients in seven languages: English, Nepali, Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Fujianese, Swahili and Spanish.

“We know that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community from COVID-19,” said GACAPAA Executive Director Stephanie Sun. “But for community members who have technology, transportation or language barriers, just getting to a vaccine clinic can be more difficult than it should be. That’s why the Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission is partnering with community organizations to promote clinics set up to serve diverse populations in multiple languages, with a focus on helping vulnerable groups overcome transportation and technology challenges. Besides diverse Asian languages, this time in Scranton, we have also organized a group of volunteers speaking Swahili and Spanish to serve African and Latino/ Hispanic community members. We have also seen a spike in flu recently in the community, so we will provide flu shots for free to everyone, including people without insurance coverage. We are helping our community members stay safe and healthy by breaking down barriers to vaccination.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available for first or second doses to anyone age 5 and older. Booster shots will be available to anyone age 12 and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for first doses, second doses, or booster shots to anyone age 18 and older.

The annual flu shot will be available to anyone age 6 months and older.

