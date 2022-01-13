VYRSA Technologies Launches SI Fusion Implant Offerings at 2022 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Meeting
Today, we are pleased to expand the product portfolio to include three additional implant configurations spanning up to 50mm in length.
KING OF PRUSSIA , PA , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022
— James Stephens, DO
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA – January 13, 2022 – VYRSA Technologies, a specialty medical device firm located in King of Prussia, PA, has announced the release of a significant line-item extension to the company’s VYRSA™ Pro SI Fusion System portfolio.
The VYRSA Pro SI Fusion System was one of the first posterior sacroiliac fusion systems to launch (originally in 2015) with a unique patented approach, instrumentation, and implant portfolio. Today, VYRSA has expanded its product portfolio to include three additional implant configurations spanning up to 50mm in length.
As one of the most complex joints in the human body, the sacroiliac joint can vary in size and dimension, not only from patient to patient but side to side in the same patient. This is the only posterior system offering physicians the intraoperative freedom to choose between seven implant configurations addressing SI joint variability.
"With the addition of these new implant construct sizes, VYRSA Technologies is addressing physician demand for a more customized solution to sacroiliitis, based on the patient’s specific anatomy," explained Terry Harvey, President of VYRSA Technologies.
“VYRSA Pro is unique in this market segment,” commented Dr. James Stephens, DO, a pain medicine specialist in Chickasha, OK. "Multiple footprints allow physicians to choose the proper implant for every patient. The implants also have the largest surface area of any product in this category in a streamlined, anatomically designed package."
With a robust product pipeline, VYRSA Technologies is well-positioned in 2022 to address the specific implant needs of the interventional pain market as more procedures move into ASC and outpatient settings.
VYRSA Technologies, based in King of Prussia, PA, is a specialty medical device firm. With an intense focus on its mission of creating value for its core audience. The VYRSA team is developing innovative solutions for indications including sacroiliitis, degenerative disk disease, and spinal stenosis. Learn more at vyrsatech.com.
