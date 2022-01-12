Section of I-99 North Closed in Centre County Due to Crash

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a section of I-99 north is closed in Centre County. A multi-vehicle crash has closed the road in the area of mile marker 76 in Benner Township, between Innovation Park and Shiloh Road.

Emergency crews are on site and traffic is being directed to use the Green detour. The Green detour uses Route 322 West to Route 26 North before returning to I-99 north.

Drivers are asked to avoid this section of I-99 and be patient as detoured traffic moves through the area. PennDOT expects the road to reopen later this afternoon.

