Secretary Nellie M. Gorbea Highlights #TrustedInfo2022 Voter Education Effort

PROVIDENCE, RI – Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is joining fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in the #TrustedInfo2022 voter education effort. The campaign encourages citizens to make state and local election officials their trusted sources of information.

"The amount of misinformation and disinformation during recent election cycles has been staggering," said Secretary Gorbea. "As a member of both the NASS Elections Committee and Cybersecurity Committee, I urge all Rhode Islanders to seek out #TrustedInfo2022 content from election officials in my office, the Board of Elections, their local boards of canvassers, and other NASS members nationally."

In Rhode Island, elections administration is a collaboration between Secretary Gorbea's office, the State Board of Elections, and local cities and towns. As the state's Chief Elections Official, Secretary Gorbea oversees voter registration, cybersecurity of elections, and administrative and technical support to every city and town.

Rhode Islanders should visit Secretary Gorbea's website, vote.ri.gov, for information on how to register to vote, the state's safe and secure voting options, how to find their polling place, or how to become a poll worker. Voters can also contact the Rhode Island Department of State's Elections Division directly at (401) 222-2340 or elections@sos.ri.gov.

It has been reported that misinformation campaigns have specifically targeted diverse communities that include voters who speak languages other than English. Secretary Gorbea is committed to providing election information in the languages necessary to empower all eligible Rhode Islanders to exercise their right to vote.

NASS is America's oldest, nonpartisan professional organization for public officials. NASS facilitates the exchange of information and cooperation between states in the development of public policy in fields including elections, cybersecurity, business services, and state archives.

Secretary Gorbea serves on the NASS Elections Committee, Cybersecurity Committee, Business Services Committee, State Heritage Committee, International Relations Committee, and Awards Committee.

###

La Secretaria Gorbea Destaca el Esfuerzo de la Educación Electoral de #TrustedInfo2022

PROVIDENCE, RI – En vísperas de las elecciones a mitad del mandato del 2022, la Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea se une a sus colegas de la Asociación Nacional de Secretarios de Estado (National Association of Secretaries of State, NASS, por sus siglas en inglés) en #TrustedInfo2022, el esfuerzo por la educación electoral. Esta campaña anima a los votantes que hagan a los funcionarios estatales y locales sus fuentes de información de confianza.

"La cantidad de desinformación y manipulación informativa durante los recientes ciclos electorales ha sido impresionante", dijo la Secretaria Gorbea. "Como miembro tanto del Comité Electoral de NASS (NASS Election Comittee) como del Comité de Ciberseguridad (Cybersecurity Committee), les pido a todos los habitantes de Rhode Island que busquen más información sobre el contenido de #TrustedInfo2022 de los funcionarios electorales en mi oficina, de la Junta Estatal de Elecciones, de sus Juntas Locales de Elecciones, y de otros miembros nacionales de NASS".

En Rhode Island, la administración de las elecciones es una colaboración entre la oficina de la Secretaria Gorbea, la Junta Estatal de Elecciones y las ciudades y los pueblos locales. Como la Funcionaria Principal de Elecciones del estado, la Secretaria Gorbea supervisa la inscripción de los votantes, la ciberseguridad de las elecciones y el apoyo administrativo y técnico a todas las ciudades y los pueblos locales.

Todos los habitantes de Rhode Island deben visitar el sitio web de la Secretaria, vote.ri.gov, para obtener información sobre como inscribirse para votar, las opciones de votación más seguras del estado, cómo encontrar su lugar de votación o cómo ser un trabajador electoral. Los votantes también pueden comunicarse directamente con la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island al (401) 222-2340 o elections@sos.ri.gov.

Se ha informado que las campañas de desinformación se han dirigido específicamente a diversas comunidades que incluyen votantes que hablan otros idiomas además del inglés. La Secretaria Gorbea se compromete a proporcionar información electoral en los idiomas necesarios para empoderar a todos los habitantes de Rhode Island elegibles para ejercer su derecho al voto.

NASS es la organización profesional independiente para los funcionarios públicos más antigua de los Estado Unidos. NASS facilita el intercambio de información y la cooperación entre los estados en el desarrollo de políticas públicas en áreas como las elecciones, la ciberseguridad, los servicios comerciales y los archivos estatales.

La Secretaria Gorbea forma parte del Comité Electoral de NASS (NASS Elections Committee), el Comité de Ciberseguridad (Cybersecurity Committee), el Comité de Servicios Comerciales (Business Services Committee), el Comité del Patrimonio Estatal (State Heritage Committee), el Comité de Relaciones Internacionales (International Relations Comittee), y el Comité de Premios (Awards Committee).

###