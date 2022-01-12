Northbound lanes of I-29 temporarily closed near Reynolds

BISMARCK, N.D. – Northbound lanes of Interstate 29 are temporarily closed due a traffic incident at mile marker 121 south of Reynolds.

During the closure, motorists will take the marked detour at Exit 118 near Buxton and use County Road 81 north to Reynolds.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in the area.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

