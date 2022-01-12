Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline to Progress with New and Emerging Drugs for Treatment, Analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight analyses a robust Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline with more than 30+ companies involved in the development of novel 30+ Alcohol Use Disorder treatment therapies including names such as Adial Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Kinnov therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Marperg, and several others.

DelveInsight analyses a robust Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline with more than 30+ companies involved in the development of novel 30+ Alcohol Use Disorder treatment therapies including names such as Adial Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Kinnov therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Marperg, and several others.

DelveInsight’s ‘Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Alcohol Use Disorder treatment scenario include Adial Pharmaceuticals, R-Pharm Synergy Research, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Gilead Sciences, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Bioprojet, Corcept Therapeutics, Pfizer, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Organon, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, Amygdala Neurosciences, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Pop Test Oncology, Whanin Pharmaceutical, Astraea Therapeutics, Cybin, BioXcel Therapeutics, Mapreg, Arbutus Biopharma, Merck Sante, Odyssey pharmaceuticals, Dupont, Tonix Pharmaceuticals and many others.

Essential Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline therapies such as WIL-1903, Nociceptin receptor agonists, CYB003, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, MAP4343, KT 110, Ibudilast/MN-166, AD04/Ondansetron, ANS-6637, GET73, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. TKM-ALDH is a very unique application of RNAi being developed by Arbutus Biopharma . TKM-ALDH is designed to knock down or silence the Aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) enzyme to induce long term acute sensitivity to ethanol, for use in severe Alcohol Use Disorder treatment.

is a very unique application of RNAi being developed by . TKM-ALDH is designed to knock down or silence the Aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) enzyme to induce long term acute sensitivity to ethanol, for use in severe Alcohol Use Disorder treatment. DCR-AUD is Dicerna’s GalXC™ RNAi investigational candidate designed to silence ALDH2 (aldehyde dehydrogenase 2) messenger RNA (mRNA) expression in the liver. In September 2021, Phase I clinical trial to assess DCR-AUD.

is RNAi investigational candidate designed to silence ALDH2 (aldehyde dehydrogenase 2) messenger RNA (mRNA) expression in the liver. In September 2021, Phase I clinical trial to assess DCR-AUD. In July 2020 , Adial Pharmaceuticals announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted its Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for the development of the Company's lead drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in the pediatric population, ages 12 to 17.

, announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted its Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for the development of the Company's lead drug candidate, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in the pediatric population, ages 12 to 17. Chronos Therapeutics is developing CTDP-002 , orexin 1 antagonists to target binge eating, alcohol and nicotine addictions.

is developing , orexin 1 antagonists to target binge eating, alcohol and nicotine addictions. Adial pharmaceuticals and Tedor Pharma , full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) have entered into a collaboration agreement to provide cGMP contract manufacturing services for AD04, a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

and , full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) have entered into a to provide cGMP contract manufacturing services for AD04, a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder. OPNT002 is a very rapid-acting, intranasal formulation of naltrexone. Phase I clinical data with OPNT002 demonstrated rapid intranasal absorption and a short duration of action compared to currently available products. Opiant plans to initiate a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in patients diagnosed with Alcohol Use Disorder.

The Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Alcohol Use Disorder products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline landscape.

Alcohol Use Disorder Overview

Alcohol Use Disorder also referred to as Alcoholism is the most severe form of alcohol abuse and involves the inability to manage drinking habits. It is also known as Alcohol Addiction. These are common and potentially lethal disorders that mimic and exacerbate a wide range of additional medical and psychiatric conditions, and thereby shorten the lifespans of affected people by more than a decade.

Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA WIL-1903 Whanin Pharmaceutical Preclinical NA Parenteral CYB003 Cybin Preclinical NA NA BXCL501 BioXcel Therapeutics Phase I Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists Sublingual PT150 Pop Test Oncology Phase I Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists Oral DCR-AUD Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Phase I Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors Subcutaneous MAP4343 Mapreg Phase II Microtubule-associated protein stimulants Oral KT 110 Kinnov Therapeutics Phase II Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists Oral Ibudilast/MN-166 MediciNova Phase II Type 3, 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral AD04/Ondansetron Adial Pharmaceuticals Phase III Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists Oral GET73 Laboratorio Farmaceutico Phase II Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists Oral

Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Alcohol Use Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

By Alcohol Use Disorder Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Alcohol Use Disorder Clinical Stages

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Stem cell therapy

Small molecules

By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies Mechanism of Action

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists

Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists

Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists

Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitor

Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists

Opioid receptor antagonists

Microtubule-associated protein stimulants

Scope of the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Major Alcohol Use Disorder Players : Adial Pharmaceuticals, R-Pharm Synergy Research, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Gilead Sciences, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Bioprojet, Corcept Therapeutics, Pfizer, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Organon, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, Amygdala Neurosciences, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Pop Test Oncology, Whanin Pharmaceutical, Astraea Therapeutics, Cybin, BioXcel Therapeutics, Mapreg, Arbutus Biopharma

: Adial Pharmaceuticals, R-Pharm Synergy Research, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Gilead Sciences, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Bioprojet, Corcept Therapeutics, Pfizer, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Organon, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, Amygdala Neurosciences, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Pop Test Oncology, Whanin Pharmaceutical, Astraea Therapeutics, Cybin, BioXcel Therapeutics, Mapreg, Arbutus Biopharma Key Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies: WIL-1903, Nociceptin receptor agonists, CYB003, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, MAP4343, KT 110, Ibudilast/MN-166, AD04/Ondansetron, ANS-6637, GET73

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Alcohol Use Disorder: Overview 4 Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Alcohol Use Disorder: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 AD04: Adial Pharmaceuticals 6 Alcohol Use Disorder: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 KT 110: Kinnov Therapeutics 7 Alcohol Use Disorder: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 Ibudilast: MediciNova 8 Alcohol Use Disorder: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 PT150: Pop Test Oncology 9 Alcohol Use Disorder: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics 10 Alcohol Use Disorder: Preclinical Stage Products 11 Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment 12 Inactive Products in Alcohol Use Disorder 13 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 14 Alcohol Use Disorder- Unmet Needs 15 Alcohol Use Disorder- Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight

