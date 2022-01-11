2022-01-11 09:55:08.287 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Overland

2022-01-11 09:55:08.287

A Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis County is the latest to win a top prize on a “50X The Bucks” Scratchers ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 8815 Page Ave. in Overland, and it held one of six top prizes offered in the game.

“50X The Bucks” is a $5 game with over $11.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000 and eight prizes of $20,000.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.