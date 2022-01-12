Home » First Two Days of Cash 4 Tap Two Top Prizes

Tickets sold in Natchez, McComb yield $5,000 winners

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Lottery player from Natchez became the first $5,000 top prize winner of Cash 4, hitting the correct number combination in the debut drawing Monday evening. The player quick-picked the winning numbers.

The player purchased the ticket – an Exact play type for $1 – from Quick Stop LLC #2 on Martin Luther King Jr. Rd. in Natchez Monday evening at 6:05 p.m. The winning numbers for the drawing were 8-6-0-9.

“Cash 4 is resonating very well with players,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “They have been looking forward to this game and are very excited about its arrival.”

Tuesday’s drawing also produced one $5,000 winner. The player purchased their $1 Exact play type ticket from Express Way 2 on Delaware Ave. in McComb. The numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 4-5-9-9.

A step-by-step of how-to-play can be found on the MLC website at https://www.mslotteryhome.com/games/cash-4/, and how-to-play brochures will be available at lottery retailers.

Jackpots Going Up

The Friday, Jan. 14, Mega Millions® drawing is up to $325 million, and the jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing is up to $38 million. The jackpot for the Thursday, Jan. 13, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $144,000.

###