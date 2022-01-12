Savory Snacks Market to Observe Strongest Growth by 2028 | PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Company, Kraft Heinz Company

North America is expected to witness significant growth owing to high preferences for healthy snacks

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America is expected to witness significant growth owing to high preferences for healthy snacks , Grains (wheat, rice, maze, rye, etc. ), fruits, vegetables, pulses, vegetable oils, starch, and flavourings are all used in the production of savoury snacks.Snack nut consumption in Europe increased by 76 percent between 2009 and 2018, according to the European Snacks Association. According to the same source, the Dutch are Europe's largest snack nut consumers, consuming 2.9 kg per capita.

According to the Trading Economics Statistics on United States Disposable Personal Income, the United States' disposable personal income averaged US$ 5,200.2 billion in 1959 and increased to US$ 15,742.81 billion in 2018.

Market Overview:

Savory snacks are healthy snacks that includes dips, salads, crackers, pates, desserts, cookies, pretzels and more. Some of the more popular savory snacks include Buffalo Chicken Dip, Black Bean Dip, Chicken Teriyaki Chicken Dip, Cheddar Cheese Dip, French Goat Cheese Dip, Hawaii Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Sauce, Roasted Peanuts, Sesame Chicken, Soy Bean Dip and Tomato Kabobs. Buffalo Chicken Dip is a fast and easy way to add a delicious dip to any of favorite meals while also increasing protein intake. Moreover, savory snacks have no artificial ingredients.

Competitive Landscape:

PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Company, Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Calbee Inc., Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG, Orkla ASA, Mondelez International Inc., and Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing demand for healthy snacks products is driving growth of the savory snacks market. For instance, in October 2021, Tosi announced the launch of a delicious and allergy-friendly new product line – Tosi SuperPops. It is available in four crowd-pleasing flavors, Everything, Salty Sweet, Smoky BBQ and Cinnamon Apple, SuperPops are a light, crunchy, and simply satisfying plant-based snack made with puffed ancient grains and organic seeds

Rapid urbanization and changing eating habits are other major factor fostering growth of the market. According to the United Nation, in 2018, 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

After the COVID-19 virus spread, food &beverage industries moved decisively to protect their employees, secure supply chains, and address other concerns. In the early stage, F &B market and grocery stores were closed but later it has created a massive spike in online grocery delivery services. However the situation is still serious and governments are imposing social-distancing policies, key players are now looking ahead to the time when the situation becomes normal. Moreover, major players are looking for adopting various strategies for reimagining and reforming their business

Key Takeaways:

The savory snacks market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for healthy snacks and expanding online retail channel.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high preferences for snack food over traditional meal. According to The Food Institute, it was found that consumption of snack foods at meals increased from 21% of eating in 2010 to 26% in 2020. According to the 2021 Pollock Communications and Today’s Dietitian What’s Trending in Nutrition survey—78% of registered dietitian nutritionists believe that consumer eating habits are shifting away from the traditional three meals a day to more frequent snacking.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of product type, the savory snacks market is segmented into:

Nuts & Seeds

Salty Snacks

Savory Biscuits

Popcorn

Pretzels

Others

On the basis of flavor type, the savory snacks market is segmented into:

Unflavored/Plain

Salted

Hummus

Peanut Butter

Sweet & Salty

Others

On basis of distribution channel, the savory snacks market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channel

Others

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

» Technology Innovations

» Detailed Report

» Historical and Contemporary Scenarios

» Market Growth Opportunities

» Wide Range of Products

» High Concentration of Industry

» The Growth Dynamics

» Reliable Research Methodology for Value Chain Analysis

Finally, the report includes a growth strategy for the industry, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion. To deconstruct the market, the report looks at the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies. Customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants will be alleviated by all of these details. The latest market gains are also displayed.

Key Reasons to Purchase the Savory Snacks Market Report :

➸The report is jam-packed with information, including market trends and forecasts.

➸ Quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data are among the segments and sub-segments included in the report.

➸ Data on demand and supply forces, as well as their effects on the market, can be found at the regional, sub-regional, and country levels.

➸ As a result of new developments, strategies, and market share gains by key players, the competitive landscape has changed dramatically in the last three years.

➸ Companies that provide a wide range of products as well as financial data, news, SWOT analyses, and strategies.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ By focusing on the world's major manufacturers, SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By type, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

✤ Examine the global and major regional markets' potential and advantages, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether trends and factors are assisting or hindering market growth.

✤ By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders will be able to assess market potential.

✤ Perform a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

✤ Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions are all examples of competitive developments in the market.

✤To create a strategic profile of the major players and analyse their growth strategies in depth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ What innovative technology trends should we expect in the next seven years?

✔ Which sub-segment do you think will grow the most in the coming years?

✔ Which region is expected to have the largest market share by 2028?

✔ What are the organic and inorganic strategies that companies are using to gain market share?

