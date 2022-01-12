Home Furniture To Register Positive Growth From 2021-2031, Reaching US$ 290 Bn In Value And Registering 1.8x Growth

Beds & Mattresses Accounted For A Majority Of Market Share With A Valuation Of US$ 30 Bn In 2019, And Is Expected To Exceed US$ 43 Bn By 2031

UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR predicts the sales of home furniture US$ to exceed 290 Bn by registering a CAGR of 6% through the sales indicator period. Increasing urbanization has led to search for comfortable and technology integrated furniture. This is due to the fact that more people are migrating to cities, especially in developing economies. This has resulted in providing a boost to the demand for home furniture Historically, from 2016 to 2020, the home furniture industry registered a CAGR of 2.5% by the end of the aforementioned period. The onset of COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chain on a global level. In addition, due to lockdowns across various regions, the sales of home furniture witnessed a dip in the initial stages. With the world getting back to normalcy, the sales of home furniture are expected to retrieve. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Home Furniture, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Home Furniture Market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of home furniture across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of home furniture during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Key Market Segments Covered By Product Type• Beds and Mattresses• Sofas and Armchairs• Entertainment Units• Storage Units• Upholstery• Tables and Desks• Dining Home Furniture• Kitchen Home Furniture• Others By Material Type• Wooden Home Furniture• Metal Home Furniture• Glass Home Furniture• Plastic Home Furniture• Others By Sales Chanel• Home Furniture Sold at Retail Stores• Home Furniture Sold Direct to Consumers• Home Furniture Sold at Manufacturer Stores• Home Furniture Sold through e-Commerce Stores• Home Furniture Sold at Discount stores• Home Furniture Sold at Rental Stores• Home Furniture Sold at Club Stores• Home Furniture Sold at DIY Stores By Region• North America• Latin America• Europe• Japan• Asia Pacific Excl. Japan• MEA Home Furniture Market – Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the home furniture market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of home furniture. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the home furniture market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. A list of prominent companies operating in the home furniture market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.Analysis on Market Size EvaluationThe market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn).Market estimates at global and regional levels are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global home furniture market.Inspected Assessment on Regional SegmentsKey sections have been elaborated in the market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of home furniture market during the forecast period.Country-specific valuation on demand for home furniture has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.In-depth Analysis on Competitive LandscapeThe report sheds light on leading manufacturers of home furniture, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of home furniture has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the home furniture market. Prominent companies operating in the market include Ashley Furniture Industries, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Flexsteel Industries, Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Suofeiya Home Collection Co Ltd., Nitori Co Ltd., Basset Furniture Industries Inc., Steinhoff International Holding N.V., Herman Miller Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway, and Steelcase. Key Question answered in the survey of Home Furniture market report:• Sales and Demand of Home Furniture• Growth of Home Furniture Market• Market Analysis of Home Furniture• Market Insights of Home Furniture• Key Drivers Impacting the Home Furniture market• Which are the Key drivers impacted by Home Furniture market• Restraints Shaping Market Growth• Market Survey of Home Furniture Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Home Furniture, Sales and Demand of Home Furniture, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria. 