Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Appealing to the Family of a Mechanic who has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma to Get Serious About Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Top Results

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a former mechanic and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo, Akron, Cincinnati, Saint Clairsville, or anywhere else in Ohio

"Based on our experience mechanics who develop mesothelioma anywhere in the nation frequently underestimate the potential value of the compensation claim-frequently by hundreds of thousands of dollars-or more. Mesothelioma compensation for a mechanic might be in the millions of dollars. A corner gas station mechanic before 1982 might have had daily exposure to asbestos by simply changing auto-truck brakes, replacing clutches, or making other repairs.

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/cancer.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma