Bottled Water Market Is Projected To Reach $70.32 Billion by 2025 | Danone SA, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc

Bottled Water

Bottled Water Market is growing rapidly with rising consumption of bottled water coupled with increasing awareness pertaining to water treatment

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bottled Water Market is growing rapidly with rising consumption of bottled water coupled with increasing awareness pertaining to water treatment , Bottled water is water that has been purified or is free of contaminants and is packaged in bottles. This is available in both carbonated and non-carbonated varieties. Plastic or glass is used for the packaging.

The Bottled Water Market is expected to grow in response to rising demand for carbonated beverages, flavoured water, and functional water. According to Coherent Market Insights, the global flavoured and functional water market will grow from US$ 29.01 billion in 2017 to US$ 70.32 billion in 2025.

Market Overview

Bottled water is usually drinking water packed in glass or plastic bottles. Bottled water can be carbonated as well as unfiltered. Sizes range from fairly small single-serve plastic bottles to very large commercial carboys used for water distillation. It is available from most supermarkets and home improvement stores. Bottled is usually better than tap water in terms of taste, budget, and health issues. Scientists have developed a technology to capture this moisture from below the surface and utilize it as a supplement for providing safe water. The technology they use is called reverse osmosis, and it basically involves putting a membrane across the top of the bottle, allowing the water to flow naturally through.

Market Dynamics

Increasing consumption of bottled water is expected to propel the global bottled water market growth over the forecast period. Over the years, the consumption of bottled water has increased massively due to rising disposable income, the rapid growth of the travel and tourism industry, and increasing awareness pertaining to water treatment. According to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), in 2020, bottled water volume reached 15 billion gallons, increasing from 14.4 billion gallons in 2019, which is an increase of 4.2%. Such a significant increase in bottled water consumption is expected to propel the global bottled water market growth over the forecast period.

However, high capital investment and scarcity of energy leading to high operational costs are expected to hinder the global bottled water market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak significantly impacted many industries and markets including the global bottled water market. Following the pandemic, many countries decided to implement nationwide lockdown policies, in order to curb the spread of the virus. Manufacturing companies had to shut down their operations, in order to comply with regulations, which further impacted growth of the said market. However, the rollout of vaccines and many countries undertaking mass vaccination programs is expected to aid in regaining the lost traction of the market in the near future.

Key Takeaways

The global bottled water market is expected to witness significant growth, exhibiting a CAGR of over the forecast period. This is owing to stringent regulatory and sustainability policies related to the environment.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global bottled water market over the forecast period. This is owing to high demand for bottled water and beverages across the region.

Key companies operating in the global bottled water market are Danone SA, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Nestle SA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, FIJI Water Company LLC, Voss Water, National Beverage Corp., Hana Water-Hana Food Industries Co., and Binzomah Group.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global bottled water market is segmented into:

Still

Carbonated

Flavored

Functional

On the basis of material type, the global bottled water market is segmented into:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Glass

On the basis of distribution channel, the global bottled water market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

