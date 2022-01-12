Black-Owned Wellness Businesses Unite Across the Country to Honor MLK Day

Events to celebrate growing number of women in health and wellness roles while also highlighting continuing disparities in healthcare for people of color.

UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saturday and Sunday, January 15 and 16, 2022, black, women-owned businesses in cities across the United States will host events to highlight the importance of health and wellness in their respective communities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend.According to this article ,” compared to their white counterparts, African Americans are generally at higher risk for heart diseases, stroke, cancer, asthma, influenza and pneumonia, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS, according to the Office of Minority Health, part of the Department for Health and Human Services.” (Source: HHS.gov)Or this John Hopkins article about the devasting impact the Coronavirus is having on African Americans. The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact all over the world, but a disturbing trend is evident in the U.S.: People of color, particularly African Americans, are experiencing more serious illness and death due to COVID-19 than white people. (Source: John Hopkins Medicine)Though Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream was for equality among the races, we continue to see disparities in all areas of healthcare.Led by healthcare entrepreneur, Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC , nurse entrepreneurs throughout the country will host healthcare-based events during MLK Weekend in an effort to begin to educate and then provide solutions to bridge the healthcare gap for people of color in their cities.In Charlotte, NC – VeeTheNP Presents: MLK & Me Day will be at FLO Hydration & Wellness, 10400 Mallard Creek Road, Suite 220, Charlotte, NC 28269 1/15/22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will learn the best practices for their physical, aesthetic, and mental health from Southerland’s team of healthcare providers. Free COVID-19 testing will be available.In San Diego, CA – The Lotus Drip will participate in the Soul Swap Meet at 1640 Camino Del Rio N., San Diego, 92108 1/15/22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will receive discounts to vitamin & mineral shots and counsel with Rakiema Sellars-Pompey, RN.In Dallas, TX – Nurse WOW will provide health education, masks, and community service opportunities with owner, Sherry Williams, RN on MLK Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1/15/22.In the DC Metro Area – H2Glow Life will provide health and wellness community services at The Black Mall, 6 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21202. Owner Qiana Brost, RN, will be on site 1/16/22 from 2-6 p.m. to answer your questions and provide insight into wellness.In the Atlanta Area – Morgan Medical Associates will offer free COVID testing as well as a $10 vitamin and mineral shot bar at its 2650 Dallas Highway, Suite 210, Marietta, GA, 30064 location on 1/15/22 from noon to 2 p.m. Owner Kristen L. Coleman, NP will be on site to offer additional wellness counsel.The goal of these events is to raise awareness within all communities about the value of health and wellness, especially as COVID-19 and its variants continue to wreak havoc disproportionately on certain communities. These health and wellness business owners understand the racial disparity because they have each experienced in their own life and work. Their goal is to see it end and they are being the change they want to see.Media interviews are available with all owners and can be coordinated with Arden McLaughlin, arden@marketingdefinita.com or 704-941-5564,# # #