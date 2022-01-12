Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast Guest Lt.Gen. (Ret.) Boykin Shares Insights on the U.S. Military

Official Logo 2022 Lt. Gen. Boykin speaks on Truth & Liberty Coalition's Livecast

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin is a longtime expert on policy and military intelligence, a founding member of Delta Force and former Green Beret commander

I want to make sure that everybody understands it's not a misstatement on my part, but [Milley] needs to be taken before a court martial.” — Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin