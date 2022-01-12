Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast Guest Lt.Gen. (Ret.) Boykin Shares Insights on the U.S. Military
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin is a longtime expert on policy and military intelligence, a founding member of Delta Force and former Green Beret commander
I want to make sure that everybody understands it's not a misstatement on my part, but [Milley] needs to be taken before a court martial.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our military is in rapid decline,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin on this week’s Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast. He shared his insights on the military under the Biden administration as a longtime expert on policy and military intelligence.
The former deputy undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence currently serves as Family Research Council‘s executive vice president. “General Boykin,” one of the founding members of Delta Force and a former commander of the elite Green Berets, “is a true American hero,” said Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty executive director.
One of the key problems for America’s military, according to Boykin, is its leadership. The retired general left no room for doubt about his views of the nation’s top military advisor, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. According to Boykin during the livecast, Milley admitted that, in the final months of the Presidency of Donald Trump, he called his counterpart in China, Gen. Li Zuocheng, and told him that the United States was not planning an attack and that if one was going to be launched, Milley would call him.
Boykin continued to tell viewers on the livecast that on Jan. 8, 2021, Milley is reported to have summoned senior officers at the Pentagon to a meeting where he instructed them, that should the President issue and order for use of nuclear weapons, that Milley was to be informed.
“I want to make sure that everybody understands it's not a misstatement on my part, but [Milley] needs to be taken before a court martial,” said Boykin. “Because what he essentially did was, he usurped the authority of the commander in chief, and assumed a portion of that authority on himself. He needs to be held accountable for that.”
Boykin also criticized the politicization of the military, deriding leadership that has turned the services’ focus toward implementing a liberal social agenda – an effort seen by some as a purge of conservatives.
“Keep in mind that all this wokeness is not new – it goes back a ways,” said Boykin, referring to efforts that began during the Obama administration. “I'm really talking about the agenda to inculcate into the ranks of our military transvestites – transgender people.”
According to Boykin, the focus on wokeness is taking away from making the military battle ready for threats from nations like China. For Boykin, China appears to be a serious threat to America’s interests, beginning with one of its nearest neighbors – Taiwan. Chinese Communist leaders have long desired to conquer Taiwan under a “one-China policy.”
According to the general, next year will be key for the China-Taiwan issue as Communist leadership plans its next five years of policy. Boykin explained that the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and failure to stand strong in other areas of the world, namely, the Ukraine, will likely cause the Chinese to be determine that they can be more aggressive.
“That is where we see a period of vulnerability, because they will want to take Taiwan before Joe Biden goes out of office,” said Boykin, noting that the election of another president like Donald Trump would cause China to re-evaluate its strategy.
Truth & Liberty Coalition’s livecast can be seen each Monday live at 6 P.M. MST on the web. https://truthandliberty.net/archive/
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.
