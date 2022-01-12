Top-Rated Franchise Opportunities for 2022 Announced by Franchise Business Review
Independent Survey of 30,000 Franchise Owners Reveals Satisfaction Is at All-Time High
Franchising continues to be a successful pathway to business ownership and this year's Top 200 Franchise award-winners are some of the best opportunities available today.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review has announced its 17th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR), a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.
To identify the top franchise brands, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from nearly 30,000 franchise owners representing over 300 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their franchise and their likelihood to recommend it to others. The research showed that franchisees are highly satisfied with their decision to invest:
- 88% enjoy being part of their franchise organizations
- 86% rate the opportunity provided by their franchisor above average
- 85% respect their franchisor
- 80% would recommend their franchise to others
The data also revealed that franchisee satisfaction overall is up 3% from pre-pandemic levels and the average annual pre-tax income for franchise owners is $118,792. Franchise Business Review will release the detailed findings of our 2022 Franchise Industry Report on January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET in a live presentation. Registration is available here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u5HThSF5TEyyPrc0vH9BdQ
“Franchising continues to be a successful pathway to business ownership and this year's Top 200 Franchise award-winners are some of the best opportunities available today,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO at Franchise Business Review. “The companies that made this year’s top franchises list were rated highly by their franchise owners in areas such as training & support, leadership, core values, financial opportunity, and community.”
Summary reports of the data and owner reviews from select brands are published at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/franchise-reviews/
In addition to this year’s 200 award-winning franchises, nine companies were inducted into Franchise Business Review’s Hall of Fame, which means they have been named a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner for 10 years. This year’s inductees include:
- AtWork Group
- Biggby Coffee
- College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving
- Critter Control
- Five Star Painting
- Penn Station East Coast Subs
- Soccer Shots
- Town Money Saver
- YESCO
Research on the Top Franchises in various sectors is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/all-awards/
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
Ali Forman
Franchise Business Review
+1 6033194818
ali@franchisebusinessreview.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
What It Means to Be a 2022 Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner