Marketing Guru Shoeb Kabir Wants To Help People Build Passive Income
In a tell-all interview, marketing guru Shoeb Kabir shares his passion for helping others to abandon the rat-race and build passive income.UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q: Hi there Shoeb. Tell the audience who you and your business are, please.
A: Shoeb Kabir from multipleStreamsOfIncome.com. It’s good to be with you, I am so excited, I can’t hide it.
Q: We’re excited too. Tell us about yourself and your background, please.
A: I am a great fan of human beings. My goal is to help people in any way possible including guiding them how to earn passive Income from Home.
I have been marketing products and services for a while. I always promote what would be economically beneficial to my audience.
Q: Tell us about your business and how it came about.
A : As a Marketing Guru I was looking for a legitimate online business that would generate solid and passive weekly income.
Finally I found a company called 7k Metal. The best generous compensation plan I have ever seen and worked for.
7k Metals is a company based in Idaho, USA, that not only offers you a way to save money but also makes more money by investing in precious metals. The main idea of the business is to purchase 7k metal products at wholesale prices and sell them in the future at better prices. Some of the products you can invest in include coins, metal accessories, watches, and jewelry. By the way, it’s a multi-level marketing business. To Build A Solid Weekly Income visit: multipleavenuesofincome.com.
Q: Who does your company help MOST? What kind of people benefit most from your company?
A: It does help ordinary people; especially people who are living paycheck to paycheck. People who are stuck in the rat race.
It's only for those who still believe in the power of their dreams & goals, who are looking for a new vehicle to start making money.
Q: How does your brand differ from your competitors? Why should people choose YOU?
A: It provides an opportunity that is doable, reliable, dependable and above all else, legitimate.
Here are few good reasons readers should consider:
Reason #1: Work from Anywhere @ Anytime.
Reason #2: It's simple - even for beginners.
Reason #3: It’s PROVEN to work.
Reason #4 It's the perfect side business.
Reason #5: System does the selling and telling.
Reason #6 : It Reveals In Crystal - Clear Detail How People Are Making Money Online From ZERO to up to $500/week, then up to $1000/week, then scaling it up to $3,500/week & beyond .
Reason #7: Provide them a video tutorial that shows them how to generate mass traffic to their website.
Q : What challenges have you had to overcome along the way? "
A : One of the challenges I have faced was the lack of knowledge on Digital marketing . That’s why I am providing my readers The Secret To Getting Massive Traffic @ Not cost, No credit card is needed. It is gift from me ( You're Welcome )
Q :What's your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?
A: Action is the fundamental to move forward. Inaction/Fear will rob your future. Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear. The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
Q : Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?
A: Getting out of the rat race. Spend ample time with my family, taking care of my senior parents & being able to help fellow human beings.
Q; What is Next for you?
A: My goal is to help my readers by getting them out of the rat race and spending time with their family. Their homes could be way out in the “boonies”, and according to the Webster’s dictionary, “boonies” means a place so far away from the city that even animals question your presence.
Q: Understood. What message do you have for our readers?
A: Whether you choose to work with me or not, (I prefer that you do) REMEMBER THIS:
If you aren’t growing, it is because you do not go beyond your comfort zone.
And, if you want to be better than you are now, you have to DO BETTER. And that comes with self growth.
As governments continue to print more money, the economy continues to plummet, and many people continue to lose their jobs - many key experts say that this is only the beginning of something much worse yet to come. You and I have multiple bills to pay , therefore we should have multiple sources of income.
“ You will not take any action until it is Absolutely Necessary” - Tony Robbins
Q: How can people find out more about your opportunities?
A: Just visit https://multipleavenuesofincome.com
