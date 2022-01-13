The Legal Climate for Investment in Turkey, Explained by Can Ergur, Lawyer
Businesses that Invest in Turkey Can Be Assured of Rule of Law, Complemented by Smooth Personal RelationshipsEUROPE , LUXEMBOURG , LUXEMBOURG, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a candidate for accession to the EU now, but for decades before, Turkey has been a business-friendly nation with clear rule of law.
Turkey welcomes foreign investment in almost every sector of its economy. It maintains a very investor-friendly take on enforcement lawsuits and arbitration in foreign venues. The courts in Turkey have deep experience enforcing foreign awards.
But the best approach to potential disputes, Can Ergur, lawyer with years of experience in assisting foreign investors in Turkey says, is understanding business customs that are more common in Turkey than in North America, Japan, and some European nations.
In Turkey, corporate governance is both a set of strict rules to follow and pursuing international best practices, says Can Ergur, lawyer
On top of these, all parties involved in foreign investments in Turkey are expected to abide by the international best practices, whether written or not.
There was a time when rules of corporate governance, even in places like the United States, were regarded as fuzzy generalizations that suggested acceptable behavior in the corporate boardroom. That time has passed.
Rules of corporate governance consist of strict, reliable rules to follow. Failure to follow explicit rules has explicit consequences for both parties.
However, in Turkey, it isn't enough to follow the rules. It is also necessary to establish professional relationships with Turkish counterparts, colleagues, subordinates, and, sometimes, superiors.
Can Ergur explains that it is expected to show some personal concern about your counter-parties and maintain an amicable attitude. Starting every meeting with some "small talk" is the standard.
Your Turkish counterpart will only have reasonable expectations. But the warmth of genuine concern eases business relationships and keeps minor business issues from escalating.
The rules in Turkey discourage lawsuits
Turkey has had a civil law system greatly influenced by the French since the 1920s. All courts consist of three levels, the courts of first instance, the district courts, and the supreme courts, the Constitutional Court, the Court of Appeals, the Council of State and the Court of Jurisdictional Disputes. Established in 2015, the Istanbul Arbitration Centre (ISTAC) exists to provide fast-track arbitration in three months or less, or disputes of any size. Providing services in Turkish, English, German, and French, the Arbitration Centre is available to resolve disputes of any size quickly, although disputes involving claims and counterclaims of more than TRY 300,000 may require the consent of both parties.
ISTAC's arbitration awards are enforceable just like the decisions of the courts, in any country that is a party to the New York Convention. Similarly, arbitration awards in other countries that are part of the convention are enforceable in Turkey.
Dispute resolution in Turkey can be prevented from being a years-long and expensive process. Legal disputes can be given their final disposition in just months, although Can Ergur points out, observing social customs reduces the likelihood of the situations that give rise to them.
The services of an attorney proficient in Turkish law and knowledgeable of Turkish customs, as well as of investment opportunities in Turkey, are essential for every foreign investor in Turkey.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here