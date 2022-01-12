LuckyCrypto Launches A 400% Deposit Bonus And 50 Free Spin Promotion To Users Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LuckyCrypto kicks off 2022 with a blast through its new bonus offer. Users taking advantage of the Welcome Limited bonus receive a 400% deposit bonus and 50 free spins. These bonuses are unmatched in the industry and contribute to LuckyCrypto's strong growth in the online gaming industry.

LuckyCrypto continues to push the boundaries of growth in the industry. As the fastest-growing online crypto casino in the industry today, the company wants to solidify its market presence through the Welcome limited bonus initiative. Users can benefit from a 400% deposit bonus and 50 free spins to start the new year.



As mentioned on their twitter , LuckyCrypto is a registered online crypto casino holding a license in Curacao. More importantly, the platform is accessible by players worldwide, allowing many people to benefit from this exciting Welcome Limited bonus.

As a trusted and safe online crypto casino, LuckyCrypto has cemented its legacy in the world of online crypto casinos. High bonuses are synonymous with this platform, and its selection of over 600 games - spanning slots, blackjack, and many other categories - continues to grow. Moreover, users have access to 24/7 support, which is essential in the online gambling industry.

Another reason why LuckyCrypto stands out among other providers is its vast support for different payment solutions. Users can find their account through various payment options:

Credit cards

Neosurf

Skrill

Directa

Wire Transfers

Interact

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether's USDT, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin.



The safe and friendly environment makes LuckyCrypto a favorable option among gambling enthusiasts. Everyone who seeks a fair and fun experience in all comfort is welcome, and LuckyCrypto will provide a high-quality service to all players.

LuckyCrypto puts at your disposal a range of more than 500 games, from slot machines to table games, while ensuring a highly favorable redistribution. You will find the most varied and sought after games, something for every taste and color! Whether you are a beginner or a pro, you will have no trouble finding casino games that can provide hours of endless fun according to your own taste and interest. All our games can be played for money or for fun. This means you have many opportunities to learn and practice before you bet real money. The choice is yours, so start playing!