Battle Saga, the Ultimate Metaverse Game Platform, Promotes 'Earn-without-Playing' Economy

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battle Saga is a next-generation strategic game that enables users to exploit an innovative and limitless source of income from its grand metaverse game platform.



Top blockchain infrastructure and metaverse platform enable players to join a huge virtual BattleVerse world immersed with social and financial potential where players can connect and join diverse community events and tap into a wider crypto economy. The virtual world in Battle Saga is completely owned by its owners. The game provides a number of creative revenue streams to generate digital assets, trade them using the game's infrastructures and virtual in-game currencies: BTL and Gold.

Characters can actively interact with one another, form alliances, battle against others, create their own in-world objects and trade. Characters, weapons, buildings, lands, even trees and decorations are all NFTs of their own that creators own digital rights to their creations and are tradable in the gaming marketplace to make real profits. By offering a live-offense and pre-built-defense system, Battle Saga offers the unique concept "Earn-without-Playing." Players can run the game 24/7 even when one is not actually participating in the game real-time. In addition to the pre-built-defense system, the game offers smart staking and farming. The notion of "tokenized patents" enables players to create an income stream and potentially form part of staking rewards. In Battle Saga, participants are motivated and generously rewarded to hold tokens, NFTs, digital lands and real estate for real-world values for their in-world investments. Battle Saga plans to collaborate further with other metaverses, games and collectibles along the way. The project is led by a global team of experienced blockchain venture capitalists, creative NFT developers and top-tier marketing experts and aims to be a pioneer in the "Earn-without-Playing" paradigm.

In addition, the game's decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance enables players to vote on important decisions such as what kind of quests and tournaments they want to play to earn rewards and which NFTs to make, ultimately to participate in the future development of the game platform.

This new futuristic decentralized NFT metaverse game successfully closed private fundraising rounds valuing at $3.44M from enthusiastic investors. Promising to lead groundbreaking gaming experiences to its users with decentralized finance(Defi) tools, decentralized autonomous organization(DAO) governance and above all its own metaverse, Battle Saga landed on remarkable records of successful IDO's in Duckstarter, Multipad, Synapse and Roseon. At initial Dex listing at Pancakeswap recorded 52x at the launch, settling at 3x which gave remunerative ROI to participating investors. BTL was successfully listed in MEXC the following day.

While the team has successfully kept all its promised milestones in 2021, a busy roadmap is ahead in the year of 2022 to deliver the best products in due time. Battle Saga will be having its own staking platform soon and already found a good amount of attraction while the team is also working on Polygon Bridge, which would give more accessibility to huge-time gamers/users from Polygon Network. Battle Saga beta version is coming in this quarter along with NFT marketplace, metaverse realms and real estate sales. A number of exciting events have been held for early participants and more will be soon announced. Consequently, Battle Saga aims to be the ultimate metaverse game platform to enrich gamers to realize one can have both fun as well as earn natively while playing the game.

Battle Saga is supported by vibrant communities. There are more than 70k followers on twitter, 80k+ followers on telegram and 30k+ discord members.

Battle Saga, founded by a global team of blockchain and crypto experts, is a creative strategic game that enables users to Earn-Without-Playing.

