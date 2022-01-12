Cosmetic Dentistry Industry Business to Garner Worth $24.38 Billion, at 5.20% CAGR by 2030

Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Cosmetic dentistry, also known as aesthetic dentistry, has not been clearly defined by the American Dental Association (ADA).

Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, and Inlays & Onlays)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “cosmetic dentistry, by product type, end-user, and age group: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," the global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.3 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030.

The global cosmetic dentistry market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, age group and region. By product type, the dental systems and equipment segment dominates the global market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as growth in application of novel technologies such as dental CAD/CAM system and others technologies increasing awareness related to dental reformation.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is fuelling the Cosmetic Dentistry Market industry. This is attributed due to the immense increase of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system. The demand of vaccine development for covid-19 has resulted in research towards covid-19 vaccine which has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Indian scientists has reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus.

The high demand covid-19 testing and diagnostics has increased extensive investments towards addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector which has also contribute towards the growth of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has restrained the industry growth significantly as demand for cosmetic dentistry decreased as all routine dental care has been suspended in countries experiencing COVID-19 disease during the period of pandemic as dentists, auxiliaries, as well as patients undergoing dental procedures are at high risk of cross-infection in the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the cosmetic dentistry market.

By end user, it is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Others include cosmetic or aesthetic centers. The dental hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of age group, the adult segment held the largest cosmetic dentistry market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay, gum disease, dental crack, and dental cavities. In

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Cosmetic Dentistry Market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Cosmetic Dentistry Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2030.

•The Cosmetic Dentistry Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

3M Company, Align Technology, Inc., DENTSPLY Sirona, Envista Holdings, Henry Schein, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Planmeca Group, Roland DG, Straumann Holdings AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

