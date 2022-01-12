Real Estate Loans Market is Projected to Reach $23,121 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 11.3% From 2021 to 2030

Real Estate Loans Market

Real estate loan is a type of lending services that offers money to purchase new real estate properties such as land or home to end users.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “Real Estate Loan Market by Providers (Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions and Others), End-User (Business and Individuals) and Property Type (Hotels, Retail, Industrial, Office, Residential and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”.

According to the report, the global real estate loan market size was valued at $7,968 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,121 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, market dynamics, restraints, opportunities, major driving factors, key growth strategies, prime market players, competitive landscape and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, VPs, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. In addition, the report includes Porter’s Five analysis to focus on those factors that may benefit the company in the long run.

The report offers financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of the companies which helps stakeholders understand the long-term profitability of the industry. The report includes the latest market developments such as new product launches, partnerships, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions. The report covers the qualitative and quantitative study of historic and forecast periods along with insights on recent market developments and business strategies. This information is essential to understand positive and negative attributes that can affect the global Real Estate Loans market.

The global Real Estate Loans market report outlines the upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends to provide detailed information about major manufacturing equipment suppliers, major distributors, raw materials suppliers, and major customers.

Key Market Segments:

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global Real Estate Loans market based on provider, end-users, property type, and region. An extensive analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research using tabular and graphical formats. This analysis would be valuable in determining the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and adopting various strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.

• BY PROVIDERS

o BANKS

o NON-BANKING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

o OTHERS

• BY END USER

o BUSINESS

o INDIVIDUALS

• BY PROPERTY TYPE

o HOTELS

o RETAILS

o INDUSTRIAL

o OFFICE

o RESIDENTIAL

o OTHERS

• BY REGION

o NORTH AMERICA

 US

 Canada

o EUROPE

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain

 Netherlands

 Rest of Europe

o ASIA PACIFIC

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa



Key Market Players

• BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

• JPMORGAN CHASE AND CO

• LENDIO

• LIBERTY SBF

• NORTHEAST BANK

• SANTANDER BANK, N A

• SMARTBIZ

• THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC

• US BANK

• WELLS FARGO

