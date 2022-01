E-passport Market May Set a New Growth Story to Generate Booming Opportunities in The Industry By 2028

E-passport Market

This technology stores passenger data on a smart chip, which has a unique identification number and digital signature.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “E-passport Market by Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Biometric) and Application (Leisure Travel and Business Travel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”.➦ Access Full Report Description @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-passport-market According to the report, the global e-passport market size was valued at $24.57 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $125.13 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, market dynamics, restraints, opportunities, major driving factors, key growth strategies, prime market players, competitive landscape and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, VPs, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. In addition, the report includes Porter’s Five analysis to focus on those factors that may benefit the company in the long run.The report offers financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of the companies which helps stakeholders understand the long-term profitability of the industry. The report includes the latest market developments such as new product launches, partnerships, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions. The report covers the qualitative and quantitative study of historic and forecast periods along with insights on recent market developments and business strategies. The report offers financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of the companies which helps stakeholders understand the long-term profitability of the industry. The report includes the latest market developments such as new product launches, partnerships, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions. The report covers the qualitative and quantitative study of historic and forecast periods along with insights on recent market developments and business strategies. This information is essential to understand positive and negative attributes that can affect the global E-passport market. An extensive analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research using tabular and graphical formats. This analysis would be valuable in determining the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and adopting various strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.• By Applicationo Leisure Travelo Business Travel• By Technologyo Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)o Biometric• By Regiono North America U.S. Canada Mexicoo Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europeo Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacifico LAMEA Latin America Middle East AfricaKey Market Players• FOURG IDENTITY SOLUTIONS• ASK MEDIA GROUP LLC• CARDLOGIX CORPORATION• EASTCOMPEACE TECHNOLOGY CO, LTD• ENTRUST CORPORATION• HID GLOBAL CORPORATION• INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG• MUHLBAUER GROUP• SAFRAN• THALES GROUP About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 