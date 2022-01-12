Global Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market Size To Hit USD 850 Million by 2026 at a 6% CAGR (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

[171+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 500 Million in 2020 and is expected to achieve approximately USD 850 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Farstar Medical Equipment, EKU Elektronik GmbH, Armstrong Medical, Inc., Flow-Meter Spa, Smiths Medical, Hamilton Medical, Dameca A/S, Medin Medical Innovations GmbH, and Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: By Technology (Tube Flow Meter and Dual Tube Flow Meter), By System Type (Manual and Electronic), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), And By Region – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" in its research database.

“According to the newest research study, the demand of global Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market size & share was witnessed to be USD 500 Million in 2020 and with growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% is projected to reach a value of USD 850 Million by 2026.”

What are Anesthesia Gas Mixers? How big is the Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market?

Industry Overview & Coverage:

A gas mixer, gas source, gas evaporating system, ventilating system, breathing system, gas exhaust system, and other components make up the anesthetic device. These complex systems, when combined, provide the machinery that can aid in the improvement of management systems. The anesthesia gas mixers electrically regulate gas for automated processing. To provide standard doses of gases to patients, air and oxygen are blended with anesthesia gases like nitrous oxide.

Industry Major Market Players

Bio-Med Devices Inc.

Farstar Medical Equipment

EKU Elektronik GmbH

Armstrong Medical Inc.

Flow-Meter Spa

Smiths Medical

Hamilton Medical

Dameca A/S

Medin Medical Innovations GmbH

Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Global Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: Growth Factors

Increasing Demand of Chronic Illnesses

The growing presence of chronic illnesses including cancer, diabetes, obesity, etc. is surging the demand for the global anesthesia gas mixers market. Furthermore, the growing aging population will proliferate the market growth over the forecast period. The demand for general anesthesia during surgical procedures is an advantage for the market over the forecast period.

The preference of inhalation anesthesia among pediatric anesthesiologists owing to the need for easy utilization and safety will drive the anesthesia gas mixers market.

However, the global anesthesia gas mixers market growth may be restrained due to the non-functionality at the time of power failure as well as the lack of adoption & awareness regarding the anesthesia gas mixers product.

Global Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 500 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 850 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Farstar Medical Equipment, EKU Elektronik GmbH, Armstrong Medical, Inc., Flow-Meter Spa, Smiths Medical, Hamilton Medical, Dameca A/S, Medin Medical Innovations GmbH, and Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG, among others. Key Segment By Technology, By System Type, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global anesthesia gas mixers market is segmented based on technology, system type, end-user, and region.

Electronic Segment Dominates in System Type Segment

Based on technology, the global anesthesia gas mixers market is divided into a tube flow meter and a dual tube flow meter. By system type, the market is categorized into manual and electronic. From all these, the electronic segment holds the highest growth rate in the global anesthesia gas mixers market due to its low cost, accuracy, demand, and computer-controlled valves that help in proportional mixing.

On the basis of end-user, the anesthesia gas mixers market is fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital's segment exhibits the highest growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surgical procedures across the globe. Additionally, the patient preference for anesthesia gas mixers is projected to fuel the market growth.

Regional Dominance:

North America exhibits the highest market revenue share during the forecast period

North America exhibits the highest market revenue share during the forecast period. The growth is likely due to the presence of a number of ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals in this region. The highest market share for the anesthesia gas blenders market is generated owing to the rise in awareness regarding anesthesia, medical tourism, technological development, and growing surgical procedures. Additionally, the high healthcare expenditure, chronic diseases, and safety norms further contribute to the growth of the anesthesia gas mixer market in North America.

Browse the full “Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: By Technology (Tube Flow Meter and Dual Tube Flow Meter), By System Type (Manual and Electronic), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), And By Region – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/anesthesia-gas-mixers-market

The global anesthesia gas mixers market is segmented into:

Global Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Tube Flow Meter

Dual Tube Flow Meter

Global Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: By System Type Segment Analysis

Manual

Electronic

Global Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our research team, the anesthesia gas mixers market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6%.

According to primary research, the anesthesia gas mixers market was valued at roughly USD 500 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 850 million by 2026.

Based on the system type segment, the electronic segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America will have the highest share of the market's revenue over the forecast period.

