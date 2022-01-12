Pharmaceutical Robot Market Size, Shares | CAGR of 12.06% | Revenue, Players, and Development Share Forecast 2022-2030 | Report by Absolute Reports

Top Players - ABB Ltd, Universal Robots, Kawasaki, Yaskawa, FANUC America, Marchesini

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Pharmaceutical Robot Market 2021” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Pharmaceutical Robot. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Pharmaceutical Robot industry.

Global Pharmaceutical Robot Market to surpass USD 315.71 million by 2030 from USD 101.12 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.06% in the coming years 2021-30.

The increasing need for robots in clinical trials, drug research, and laboratories for automating operations is being driven by the growing need for automation in manufacturing units, as well as the high costs of new drug discovery. Furthermore, major corporations are developing technologically superior robotic devices, fueling the market's explosive expansion. Moreover, The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the use of pharmaceutical robots to address labor shortages, lower production costs, and boost in-house manufacturing through automation rather than outsourcing in order to reduce global supply chain concerns after COVID-19.

Product Overview:

Pharmaceutical robots are robots that are utilized in the pharmaceutical business. Manipulators, sensing devices, and robot tooling are all included in these robots. There are numerous advantages to using a robot in the pharmaceutical sector. Robots are three to four times more efficient than people and can work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Robotics plays a significant part in the production of pharmaceutical medications because, as the demand for pharmaceutical goods grows, many pharma businesses want speed, precision, and automation. These robots may be employed for a variety of tasks, including packing, filling, and inspection. Another benefit of robotics is that it speeds up the drug development process. Robots are also used to manufacture equipment including needles, inhalers, IV bags, and diabetes test kits. Pharmaceutical firms are increasingly incorporating more robotic systems into their operations, indicating that the usage of robotics systems in the pharmaceutical sector has significant potential.

Report Attribute Details:

Market size value in 2021 USD 113.24 million

Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 315.71 million

Growth Rate CAGR of 12.06% from 2021 to 2030

The Major Players in the Pharmaceutical Robot Market Are:

ABB Ltd.

Universal Robots A/S

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

FANUC America Corporation

Marchesini Group S.p.A

Seiko Epson Corporation

Denso Wave, Inc.

Global Pharmaceutical Robot: Segments

By Product Outlook:

Traditional Robots

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta/Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Dual-arm Robots

Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

By Application:

Picking and Packaging

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

Supply & Demand:

Current Market Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Pharmaceutical Robot Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Market Dynamics of Pharmaceutical Robot Market:

Drivers:

-Increasing Awareness of Robotic Systems in Manufacturing

Several conferences, workshops, and exhibitions are being organized throughout the world to raise awareness of robotic systems. The conferences aim to raise awareness of advanced technology and share knowledge among professionals, industrialists, and students working in the field of automation and robotics. These courses also show how robots may be used in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as the benefits and hazards that come with it. As a result, the market for pharmaceutical robots is expected to rise over the projected period due to an increase in conferences, seminars, and exhibits.

-Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

Research and development (R&D) is an important element of a company's operations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms devote significant resources to research and development (R&D) in order to create novel molecules for a variety of therapeutic applications with the highest medical and economic potential. The firms put a lot of money into R&D in order to offer high-quality, innovative items to the market. As a result, rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in order to save money and time while improving the drug discovery process would propel the pharmaceutical robots market forward throughout the projected period.

Restraint:

-Lack of skilled Personnel

A key major obstacle to the market's expansion is a scarcity of qualified employees. Industrial robotics is a diverse sector in which finding and keeping skilled employees is a big challenge. There is a paucity of individuals that specialize in industrial robotics disciplines such as electrical, embedded, software, and mechanical engineering. There is also a shortage of highly educated people with certain educational backgrounds and abilities, particularly those required to manufacture high-value-added robots that incorporate advanced technology. There is a scarcity of skilled personnel to operate industrial robots in growing economies such as India, Thailand, and Brazil. This is due to the fact that being an expert in this subject necessitates knowledge of four to five engineering fields, and faculty shortages are a big issue in these nations.

