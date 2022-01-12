Electric Vehicle and Electric Vehicle Charger Market Growth Analysis 2021 | Trends, Industry Size and Share | Demand Status Forecast 2027 | Report by Absolute Reports

AB Volvo, BMW Group, BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, General Motors Company

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PART 1: Electric Vehicle Market

Researcher’s, “Electric Vehicle Market 2021” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Electric Vehicle. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Electric Vehicle industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19225545

The global electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.79% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the electric vehicle market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include

AB Volvo

BMW Group

BYD Company Limited

Daimler AG

General Motors Company

Renault S.A.

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Tesla, Inc.

Volkswagen AG

among others

The report examines the Electric Vehicle market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

The electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, and vehicle type, and region. The electric vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Type:

- battery electric vehicle (BEV)

- hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

- plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

By Vehicle Type:

- commercial vehicle

- passenger car

- two-wheeler

By Region:

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- North America

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

- South America

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19225545

Detailed TOC of Global Electric Vehicle Market, 2021-2027:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Part 5. Global Market for Electric Vehicle by Type

Part 6. Global Market for Electric Vehicle by Vehicle Type

Part 7. Global Market for Electric Vehicle by Region

Part 8. Key Competitor Profiles

Part 9. Patent Analysis

9.1 Patent Statistics

9.2 Regional Analysis

9.3 Trends Analysis

Scope of the Report:

- To analyze and forecast the market size of the global electric vehicle market.

- To classify and forecast the global electric vehicle market based on type, and vehicle type, and region.

- To identify drivers and challenges for the global electric vehicle market.

- To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global electric vehicle market.

- To conduct pricing analysis for the global electric vehicle market.

- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global electric vehicle market.

Purchase this Report (Price 1180 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19225545









PART 2: Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market

Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.

China is the major market for electric vehicle chargers (EVCs), accounting for about 35% of the total market.

Wanbang(China), Qingdao Telaidian(China), BYD(China), Xuji Group(China), ChargePoint (US), AeroVironment(US) and ABB(Switzerland) are the major producers.The top five accounts for about 20% of the total market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market

The global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market was valued at USD 3654.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 17820 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during 2021-2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19783058

The Major Players in the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)Market Are:

Chargepoint(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Eaton(Ireland)

Leviton(US)

Blink Charging(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

Siemens(Germany)

General Electric(US)

AeroVironment(US)

IES Synergy(France)

Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

Efacec (Portugal)

Clipper Creek(US)

DBT-CEV(France)

Pod Point(UK)

BYD(China)

NARI(China)

Xuji Group(China)

Potivio(China)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Wanbang(China)

Qingdao Telaidian(China)

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19783058

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market types split into:

On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market applications, includes:

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging

Workplace Charging

Reasons to Buy Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report:

The new players in the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years. The key technologies that could impact the global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market have been covered in detail. The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans. The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top countries which have been analyzed in the report. The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market. The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19783058

Some Points Covered from Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market TOC:

1 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19783058





About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com