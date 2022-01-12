Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 13.8 Bn by the end of 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market is set to be valued at US$ 9.3 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% to attain a net worth of US$ 13.8 Bn by the end of 2028.



Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Size (2022) US$ 9.3 Bn Revenue Estimation (2028) US$ 13.8 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2028) 6.7% CAGR North America Market Share 28.6%

Revenue from enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) accounts for around 63% share of the global hormone replacement market. Increasing prevalence of rare diseases has majorly led to the deployment of enzyme replacement therapies, and medical research is expected to further advance these developments.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Demand Analysis (2013 to 2021) Vs Market Predictions (2022 to 2028)

The enzyme replacement therapy market is expected to flourish over the coming years as instances of rare and unknown diseases increase on a global scale. There has been a surge in the emergence of rare and ultra-rare diseases over the past few years, and this trend is not expected to slow down anytime soon. The need for orphan disease management and orphan drugs has seen a substantial increase as rare diseases have become more frequent.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3167

Enzyme replacement therapy demand increased at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2013 to 2021 and ended up with a value of US$ 8.8 Bn in 2021. Increasing instances of rare diseases that require unique treatment approaches, rising availability of enzyme replacement therapies, increasing awareness, and less tough regulations for rare disease treatment are primarily driving demand for ERT.

Increasing medical research and rising awareness about enzyme replacement therapies are expected to be common factors propelling ERT market growth across the world.

All in all, the global enzyme replacement therapy market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Turkey

South Africa

and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Therapeutic Condition

Route of Administration

Distribution Channel

Region Key Companies Profiled Sanofi S.A. (Genzyme Corporation)

Shire plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Allergan plc.

Leadiant Biosciences Inc.

Get a Customized Scope to Match Your Need, Ask an Expert- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3167

Which Region is Most Lucrative for Enzyme Replacement Therapy Providers?

This enzyme replacement therapy industry survey by FMI covers market statistics on a global scale, and especially gives metrics specific to regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Leading the global market landscape, the North America enzyme replacement therapy market holds a dominant market share of 28.6% in 2022.

This region is expected to be one of the most lucrative markets for enzyme replacement treatment, and ERT demand is expected to be driven by rising healthcare expenditure in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the North American enzyme replacement therapy industry.

Following closely is the Western Europe enzyme replacement therapy market. The region, over the past few years, has experienced tremendous increase in rare disease instances, and this has influentially shaped the enzyme replacement therapy demand growth.

For instance, Germany and the U.K. have a high incidence of Fabry’s disease and other rare diseases as well that drives demand for enzyme replacement therapy.

East Asia, South Asia, and the Pacific regions are expected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for enzyme replacement therapy providers over the coming years.

Rising disposable income, developing healthcare systems, increasing awareness are major factors influencing the enzyme replacement therapy market potential in these regions. Japan, India, and China are expected to be leading nations in these regions.

Demand for enzyme replacement treatment in MEA is anticipated to rise at a steady pace over the forecast period; the region currently holds around 3% of the global market share.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3167

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Reverse Transcriptase Enzymes Market: Reverse transcriptions enzymes is a growing market over forecast period, as the research activities are increasing in various region and scientist are working to find the accurate solutions of the diseases.

Enzyme Inhibitors Market: Enzyme inhibition means interruption or decrease in the enzyme activity. The enzyme inhibitors are substances that abolish or reduce the rate of enzyme action.

Drug Discovery Enzymes Market: Enzyme are used in various medicine manufacturing with focused targeting site of action to come up with better treatment methods.

Enzyme Substrates Market: The Enzyme Substrates market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Lipase Testing Reagents Market: Lipases are the enzymes, those are responsible for the hydrolysis of fatty acids and esters in the body. Lipase testing reagents used to diagnose pancreatic disorders.

Protein Kinase B Inhibitors Market: The market for protein kinase B inhibitors can be expected to register robust growth as by the end of 2025 the world is expected to have 5 million people affected by one or the other form of cancer.

Glycoprotein Analysis Market: The global glycoprotein analysis market driver includes the massive research and technology for glycoprotein analysis to unravel their structure and function.

Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market: Plasma-derived therapies allow individuals with chronic and life threatening diseases to lead more productive and healthy lives by replacing the missing or deficient proteins.

Protein Degeneration Therapy Market: Protein Degeneration Market appears to be taking a hike at a global level. protein degeneration therapy market is set to experience significant growth during the given forecast year 2021-2031.

Protein Labeling Market: Molecular labels are often required in biological research, where the molecular labels are attached covalently attached to the desired protein to simplify the detection and purification of the labeled protein and their binding associates.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.