Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | CSL Behring, Green Cross Corp., Octapharma AG, LFB S.A

Fibrinogen Concentrates Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fibrinogen Concentrates Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Fibrinogen concentrate, a product of CSL Behring LLC, is a new treatment for the treatment of thrombosis. It is a dietary supplement that contains human plasminogen. It has been approved by the FDA. It is the most widely used type of blood clotting factor. The FDA approved it in 1996. The FDA has not yet evaluated the efficacy of the product. However, some experts suggest it is safe and effective.

In recent years, it has been used in the treatment of thrombophilia in patients after cardiac surgery. Its clinical benefits are not completely clear. But some studies have indicated that it is effective in reducing bleeding after coronary artery bypass surgery. It has been studied under several trade names, including fibrinogen injection, plasma expander, and fresh frozen plasma. The study found that it reduced the bleeding rate and improved overall survival in patients.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market – Dynamics

Increasing launches and approvals of new fibrinogen concentrates are driving growth of fibrinogen concentrates market. For example, in March 2017, LFB Biopharmaceuticals launched FibCLOT, a human fibrinogen concentrate. FibCLOT is used for the patients with congenital hypo-fibrinogenaemia or afibrinogenaemia.

Additionally, growing number of market players involved in developing fibrinogen concentrates for treating bleeding disorder in patients with congenital fibrinogenemia, is again contributing to the market growth. For instance, in March 2013, Biotest AG initiated a phase 3 clinical study for investigating the safety and efficacy of fibrinogen concentrate from human plasma for the treatment of bleeding in patients with congenital afibrinogenemia or severe congenital hypofibrinogenemia. The study is expected to complete in November 2020.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market – Regional Insights

North America is responsible for the largest market share in 2018, due to launches of several national studies for the treatment of blood loss during cardiac surgeries in the region. For instance, in February 2017, the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at Toronto General Hospital launched the FIBrinogen REplenishment in Surgery (FIBRES) study in acquired fibrinogen deficiency. The objective of the study is to compare the fibrinogen concentrate, Octafibrin, with a cryoprecipitate (a plasma-based frozen blood product) for the treatment of bleeding adult cardiac surgical patients with acquired hypofibrinogenemia.

Europe is also experiencing lucrative growth in the fibrinogen concentrates market owing to launches and approvals of new fibrinogen concentrates in the region. For example, in June 2017, Octapharma AG received approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Fibryna, a human fibrinogen concentrate, developed for the treatment of acute bleeding disease in patients with congenital fibrinogen deficiency, such as afibrinogenemia and hypofibrinogenemia. Furthermore, in November 2019, Octapharma AG got the European approval for label extension for fibryga for the treatment of acquired fibrinogen deficiency (AFD) in 15 European countries. The approval extends the market authorisation for fibryga for bleeding management in operative settings.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market – Competitive Landscape

CSL Behring, Green Cross Corp., Octapharma AG, LFB S.A, Shanghai Xinxing Medicine Co Ltd, Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ProFibrix B.V., Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co. Ltd, and Baxter International Inc.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of type, the global fibrinogen concentrates market is segmented into:

Human Fibrinogen Concentrates

Animal Fibrinogen Concentrates

On the basis of disease indication, the global fibrinogen concentrates market is segmented into:

Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency

Coagulopathic Bleeding

On the basis of end user, the global fibrinogen concentrates market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

On the basis of region, the global fibrinogen concentrates market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

The following are the study objectives for this report:

•SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

• Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

• Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

•By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

•Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

•Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

• To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

